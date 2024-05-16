Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Google to roll out AI-powered theft detection on Android phones

Google to roll out AI-powered theft detection on Android phones

a cartoon picture of a phone in a thief's hand. a notification floats next to the phone which says "possible theft detected. this device was locked automatically to protect your data", to demonstrate Google's new Auto Theft Detection
TL:DR

  • Google introduces Auto Theft Detection AI in Android 15, detecting suspicious phone movements to automatically lock it.
  • Using sensors like accelerometer and gyroscope, it prevents unauthorized access, even offline.
  • New features aim to ease phone locking remotely and are part of broader security measures.

Google is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) that can tell if your phone gets grabbed from your hand or off a table, automatically locking it down for security.

The feature, which was announced at Google’s I/O conference, uses sophisticated AI through the phone’s sensors to detect suspicious motions, is being released as part of Android 15, but will also be available to users who have operating systems as old as Android 10. Several other security measures are being introduced by Google over the coming months such as a private space to hide sensitive apps and increased authentication steps.

Automatic protection after a phone is stolen

Auto Theft Detection will use the phone’s accelerometer and gyroscope, among other sensors, to detect when a phone has been grabbed. Google studied how phones tend to get stolen and then had staff reenact phone thefts to gather data on what phone thefts look like from a data and input perspective.

It has been found that if a thief takes a phone that is unlocked, for example out of a user’s hand, they frequently open the camera because this will stop the phone from automatically locking. The new anti-theft technology will prevent them from doing this.

There will also be a new Offline Device Lock feature added. Thieves will often take a device offline to prevent remote locking, but if active, this feature will automatically lock the phone when the device is in offline mode for a predetermined time.

Having your phone stolen is a stressful and potentially traumatic experience, so Google is also making it easier to lock your phone remotely. Previously users would need to log into Find My Device in order to do this, but remembering login details can be difficult under pressure, so you will soon be able to lock the phone’s screen with just the phone number and a security prompt.

This is not the only AI-powered technology Google has announced at this year’s I/O conference – the company will also be increasing the AI in its search engine and has launched Veo, a text-to-video generative AI model.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

a cartoon picture of a phone in a thief's hand. a notification floats next to the phone which says "possible theft detected. this device was locked automatically to protect your data", to demonstrate Google's new Auto Theft Detection
Google to roll out AI-powered theft detection on Android phones
Ali Rees
Protesters from Pause AI take to London to protest against AI. Group of people stood on a street with placards and signs with Pause AI.
‘Pause AI’ protestors are fighting to put AI development on hold
Sophie Atkinson
Sundar Pichai on stage at Google I/O 2024: An I/O for a new generation
Google search is changing, it will soon show AI-generated answers
Sophie Atkinson
Close up of the colorful Google logo
Google announces Veo, an advanced text-to-video AI to compete with Sora
Sophie Atkinson
A stunning, futuristic display of various high-tech laptops, each featuring the ChatGPT logo prominently. The laptops come in diverse shapes and sizes, with vibrant colors such as electric blue, neon pink, and lime green. They are arranged in a dynamic, gravity-defying formation, with cables forming intricate patterns that connect them. The background is a blend of cyberspace elements, showcasing a digital cityscape that is both mesmerizing and awe-inspiring., vibrant
OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever leaves ChatGPT maker
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a cartoon picture of a phone in a thief's hand. a notification floats next to the phone which says "possible theft detected. this device was locked automatically to protect your data", to demonstrate Google's new Auto Theft Detection
AI

Google to roll out AI-powered theft detection on Android phones
Ali Rees7 seconds

Google is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) that can tell if your phone gets grabbed from your hand or off a table, automatically locking it down for security. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.