Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Google announces Veo, an advanced text-to-video AI to compete with Sora

Google announces Veo, an advanced text-to-video AI to compete with Sora

Close up of the colorful Google logo
TL:DR

  • Google unveils Veo, its own text-to-video generator, at the annual I/O developer conference.
  • Veo creates 1080p resolution videos in various cinematic styles, offering unprecedented creative control.
  • Google also introduces Imagen 3, a text-to-image model producing photorealistic images, emphasizing responsible AI use.

Google is quick on OpenAI’s heels, as just three months after the text-to-video generator Sora was announced, the search engine and technology company has launched its version.

At the annual Google I/O developer conference event on Tuesday (May 14), Veo was unveiled.

This is Google’s latest and most advanced video generation model that can create 1080p resolution videos in a range of cinematic and visual styles.

The technology giant says “Veo builds upon years of our generative video model work, including Generative Query Network, DVD-GAN, Imagen-Video, Phenaki, WALT, VideoPoet and Lumiere – combining architecture, scaling laws and other novel techniques to improve quality and output resolution.”

The ability to generate videos is described as “an unprecedented level of creative control.”

In a similar way to OpenAI’s Sora, Google’s newest debut isn’t yet available to members of the public as the team is only working with select creators in a private preview for testing purposes.

Some of Veo’s capabilities will then make their way to YouTube shorts and other products in the future.

Google developer conference announcements – Veo and Imagen 3

Veo isn’t the only new tool that Google has released this week, as many more surprises took place at the annual event.

Alongside the video model, the newly released Imagen 3 has been uncovered too. This is a text-to-image model that can produce photorealistic and lifelike images.

Google says: “Imagen 3 better understands natural language, the intent behind your prompt and incorporates small details from longer prompts. The model’s advanced understanding helps it master a range of styles.”

Man with short hair smiling at the camera

Image created by Imagen 3 with the prompt: A photo of a man with short hair and beard smiling at the camera. The background is blurry and buildings in light colors.

Again, the image model will only be available to a select few.

As the company turns its focus to artificial intelligence, they’ve released details about responsibility practices relating to the video and image models.

“We’re mindful about not only advancing the state of the art, but doing so responsibly. So we’re taking measures to address the challenges raised by generative technologies and helping enable people and organizations to responsibly work with AI-generated content.”

Featured Image: Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Sundar Pichai on stage at Google I/O 2024: An I/O for a new generation
Google search is changing, it will soon show AI-generated answers
Sophie Atkinson
Close up of the colorful Google logo
Google announces Veo, an advanced text-to-video AI to compete with Sora
Sophie Atkinson
A stunning, futuristic display of various high-tech laptops, each featuring the ChatGPT logo prominently. The laptops come in diverse shapes and sizes, with vibrant colors such as electric blue, neon pink, and lime green. They are arranged in a dynamic, gravity-defying formation, with cables forming intricate patterns that connect them. The background is a blend of cyberspace elements, showcasing a digital cityscape that is both mesmerizing and awe-inspiring., vibrant
OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever leaves ChatGPT maker
Sophie Atkinson
A screemshot from Stellaris The Machine Age showing a capital ship
Stellaris devs using AI-generated voices to voice AI characters in-game – it’s the circle of life
Paul McNally
NASA astronaut in space
NASA officially appoints first AI chief to stay at the ‘forefront’ of technology
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A set of poker chips that spell out U.S.A
Gambling

The US tops the global gambling market rankings
Brian-Damien Morgan56 seconds

The United States has come out on top in worldwide gambling market data. Statista, a leading market analyst, has ranked the U.S. ahead of the United Kingdom and other countries...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.