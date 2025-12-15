VGA has announced the launch of LuckyLand Casino, the latest expansion in its range of online Social Plus offerings.

The Australia-based sweepstakes giant has launched a new online social game as part of its Social Plus portfolio, a term recently coined to essentially refer to online sweepstakes games. In a press release shared with ReadWrite, the new launch is called LuckyLand Casino, offering “a fresh, playful and aspirational environment for players” through a mix of free-to-play games and exclusive content from VGW.

Some of the games featured include social live casino experiences and classic table games like social blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, with more promised to be on the way. LuckyLand Casino will also play host to signature titles and exclusive games from VGW’s in-house studios. As well as offering social live casino on slots games, the same experience is coming to other games to lean into the social aspect of the platform.

“LuckyLand Casino is a new brand built around adventure, innovation and pure fun – and it’s exciting to be getting this to players after much work from many teams,” said Laurence Escalante, Founder and CEO of VGW. “We wanted to create a fresh, modern brand that offers a diverse array of games, features, and entertainment at our industry-leading level of standards, and we couldn’t be happier with what players can now experience and enjoy.”

LuckyLand Casino debuts amidst pressure on VGW

The new launch comes after pressure has been mounting on VGW’s sweepstakes arm, having already been pushed out of Tennessee, New York, West Virginia, and even Canada. While the company has managed to get lawsuits thrown out in some areas and worked on building partnerships with tribes to continue offering sweepstakes in California, it’s generally been an uphill battle.

This could explain the reference to ‘Social Plus’ games in the press release, steering clear of the potentially controversial sweepstakes phrasing.

Featured image: VGW via press release