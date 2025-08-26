Sweepstakes giant VGW will pull out of Canada to focus on US market

Sweepstakes giant Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW) has confirmed it will be pulling out of Canada to focus on the US this fall.

VGW, parent company of Chumba Casino and Global Poker, will pull out of the Canadian market from October 23 onwards. This will allow the company to focus on the more lucrative US market – despite more and more states banning sweepstakes casino games. Players have already been informed of the upcoming change.

This comes after VGW reported $6.13 billion in total global revenue and $491.6 million in profits at the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year on June 30, 2025.

https://twitter.com/WALLACHLEGAL/status/1958901214902382620/

“We can confirm that following careful consideration, we’ve informed players of a decision to phase out our brands that offer products in Canada (Chumba Casino and Global Poker),” a VGW spokesperson told ReadWrite. “We understand this is an adjustment after many years and our valued Canadian players may be disappointed.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly and our focus is on ensuring players are fully informed about the changes, and that this transition is as smooth as possible.

“Ultimately, this is a difficult but strategic, isolated decision. Our Canadian business is relatively small, as the vast majority of our players reside in the larger US market, where we will concentrate our management focus, resources and investment going forward.”

VGW in the United States

There are various legal obstacles facing VGW at the moment, with lawsuits in progress and an announcement back in May that the company would be reeling back sweepstakes games in New York, followed by ceasing operations in New Jersey a few months later in July.

Such issues are perhaps what the company wants to focus its “management focus, resources and investment” in the future. Legal battles and lobbying for support are expensive pursuits, which could be more easily pursued with funds freed up from pulling out of Canada.

Featured image: Midjourney