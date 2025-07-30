VGW to end Chumba and Luckyland Casino access for New Jersey players

VGW has confirmed that its sweepstakes platforms, Chumba Casino and Luckyland Casino, will no longer be available to players in New Jersey.

The decision comes just ahead of new enforcement in the state that will officially ban sweepstakes casinos. Earlier this month, New Jersey became the first US state to move forward with a full prohibition, which is a major shift given the state had previously appeared to be on track to regulate the practice instead.

The bill behind the ban has been in circulation since March and moved through the legislature with little pushback. It passed by a 69-10-1 vote in the Assembly and 34-5 in the Senate.

VGW confirms phasing out of sweepstakes in New Jersey

In a statement to ReadWrite, a VGW spokesperson said, “We can confirm that following careful consideration, we’ve informed players of a decision to phase out Promotional Play (sweepstakes promotions) in the state of New Jersey.”

They stressed that New Jersey players will still be able to access their favorite free-to-play games using Gold Coins, and that the company is “100 percent focused on ensuring players are fully informed about the changes, and that this transition is as smooth as possible.”

VGW acknowledged that this change might be disappointing to some, especially after years of access to the platforms. They added: “This decision wasn’t taken lightly and was made in the best interests of all our stakeholders following recent decisions by legislators.”

The online gaming firm also pointed out its decade-long presence in North America, stating: “We acknowledge increased interest in our innovative industry that millions of Americans enjoy, and are committed to respectful engagement on establishing modern, appropriate regulatory and taxation structures that benefit players and states alike.

“That remains the case in New Jersey, as it does in all states.”

With New York and Connecticut already implementing bans, New Jersey’s bill now only awaits the governor’s signature to become law.

Featured image: Canva