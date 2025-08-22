Home VGW Montana lawsuit dropped by federal judge

VGW Montana lawsuit dropped by federal judge

A mountainous Montana vista

A federal judge in Montana has dismissed an ongoing court case involving sweepstakes provider VGW.

The Australia-based sweepstakes company has received several cease-and-desist orders across 2025, but has continued to thrive throughout the United States.

Now one of the complaints against the betting operator has been dismissed as part of a court case involving federal gambling and licensing laws.

VGW Montana case dismissed

Montana local Michael Lighter raised a legal complaint, citing that VGW’s dual-currency model was a breach of the state’s legislature and federal laws.

He was seeking compensation in the case (Lighter et al v. VGW Holdings Limited et al), but the US District Court for the District of Montana’s Judge Donald W. Molloy approved VGW’s plea to dismiss the case without prejudice.

It is unknown why VGW has requested the case come to an end, but the without prejudice element points to a possible out-of-court settlement for Lighter.

VGW has a turbulent relationship across US states

Not all states are happy with sweepstakes gambling, as we reported that Montana took action to ban sweepstakes betting within Big Sky Country.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 555 into law in May 2025, and since then, the target has been on the back of betting companies hoping to provide sweepstakes in the state.

At the time of the Montana governor’s decision, there were other major gambling and legislative moves across America as pointed out by lawyer and pundit Daniel Wallach on X.

Later in the same month Nevada would follow suit, taking Sen. Rochelle Nguyen’s Senate Bill 256 to the desk of Governor Joe Lombardo with a 42-0 majority.

California had mixed reactions to the proposals in their own back yard, with those against the moves to ban online social gaming and sweepstakes saying over $1bn would be lost annually if Assembly Bill 831 (AB831) was to come to pass.

“Social casinos with sweepstakes…generate more than $1 billion in combined direct and indirect benefit to California annually,” a study by researchers Eilers & Krejcik Gaming presented in support of a move to regulate, rather than ban both of the gaming avenues.

Massachusetts is gearing up for its third legislative gambling push to limit sweepstakes in 2025 which would see only three locations, Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino to partner with an approved licence holder.

So sweepstakes gaming has a mixed audience from all of the United States, but it remains to be seen if Montana’s model will work some states or the temptation of regulation for financial windfalls will win out.

Featured image: Pexels.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Massachusetts’s third online gambling bill of 2025 seeks to limit sweepstakes
Rachael Davies
Massachusetts gears up to ban sweepstakes casinos as SGLA pushes back
Joel Loynds
California tribe joins sweepstakes battle, opposing AB 831 restrictions. Logos of Social Gaming Leadership Alliance and Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation displayed side by side on a red background.
California tribe joins sweepstakes battle, opposing AB 831 restrictions
Joel Loynds
New SGLA analysis finds California risks losing $1B annually if AB831 passes
Suswati Basu
New Jersey skyline from Statue of Liberty, can see the river in the forefront of the image and then the tall buildings in the background. Governor Murphy signs New Jersey sweepstakes ban into law
Governor Murphy signs New Jersey sweepstakes ban into law
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A hand over a neon lit keyboard in a dark room. Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Betting

Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Suswati Basu16 hours

Pakistan’s cybercrime agency has released a list of gambling entities, trading platforms, and apps that it considers illegal entities. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has compiled the forty-six...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.