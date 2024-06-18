Valorant’s anti-cheat software is getting a workout in console lobbies

Valorant’s console version has launched into closed beta, and its anti-cheat detection software is primed to ban players using a XIM or other similar adapter device to use a keyboard and mouse in console games.

In a video posted on X, a user shared a clip of a Valorant console match coming to a sudden end, with a bright red screen and the words “CHEATER DETECTED” emblazoned across it. The video was reshared by Phillip Koskinas, Riot’s head of anti-cheat, with the caption “a satisfied first customer.”

a satisfied first customer https://t.co/AI2V41bGwL — Phillip Koskinas (@deteccphilippe) June 15, 2024

It has also been confirmed by a post on the Valorant Subreddit by a Riot tech lead that their anti-cheat system Vanguard (which was met with a huge dollop of skepticism by fans when it launched) would detect and automatically ban players using a mouse and keyboard in console games.

What does this mean for disabled players?

Unfortunately, these kinds of automated detections that block first and don’t even ask questions later can lead to unintended consequences. For many disabled gamers, third-party adapters and peripherals are a must for them to be able to comfortably play games, and auto-banning anyone using one prevents them from playing.

Microsoft and Sony have both been cracking down on the use of third-party peripherals, particularly controllers, under the guise of preventing cheating. However, with both companies releasing their own accessible, adaptive controllers for sale, many people are left disillusioned.

It was recently announced by Microsoft that they are partnering with ByoWave to release the Proteus controller, designed for people who cannot use a conventional controller. However, clocking in at $299 on launch, the Proteus is out of reach for many people – particularly those who have invested in setups now rendered obsolete by platform updates and in-game anti-cheat technology.

In a piece about accessible controllers for VGBees, disabled gamer and journalist Grant Stoner reports on this trend, noting that people are now less willing to invest in setups that enable them to participate for fear that future updates will render them obsolete.

Featured image credit: Riot Games