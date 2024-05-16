Microsoft confirms arrival of Proteus Controller, for gamers with disabilities

Microsoft has announced Proteus, a modular controller to allow Xbox gamers with disabilities to modify their device.

The $299 device is made by ByoWave, part of the Designed for Xbox program.

The launch comes on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, with the Proteus comprising a unique ‘snap and play’ design. It is a combined Xbox and PC game controller with a much different set-up to Microsoft’s own Adaptive Controller for people with additional needs.

By snapping together various cube-like parts, each with different control functions, the device effectively moulds to the shape and form required for a particular user. More than 100 configurations and LED lighting selections can be utilized for a very customized experience.

What platforms will support the Proteus Controller?

Initially, the Proteus Controller will be compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 and 11. There will be no support for PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch but ByoWave has indicated it is open to securing agreements with those platforms.

“It is very important to us to be officially licensed with console companies to ensure a seamless user experience and so that we can ensure the longevity of the controller,” states Proteus FAQ’s.

“We would love to partner with these platforms in the future!”

ByoWave didn’t commit to Proteus working with Steam Deck but they are hopeful that it will. Interested gamers should be encouraged by the invite to reach out for more info on compatibility with the powerful handheld computer.

The device can be preordered now from ByoWave’s website, at a promotional price of $255, with the box also containing a USB-C charging cable and a Bluetooth dongle. Other parts for further customization, including the ability to make a traditional controller with left and right handles, are part of the package.

Purchases are expected to ship this fall.