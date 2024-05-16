Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft confirms arrival of Proteus Controller, for gamers with disabilities

Microsoft confirms arrival of Proteus Controller, for gamers with disabilities

Image of the new ByoWave Proteus Controller, a new all in one device for Xbox and Windows for gamers with disabilities
TL:DR

  • Microsoft unveils Proteus, a $299 modular controller for Xbox gamers with disabilities.
  • Developed by ByoWave as part of the Designed for Xbox program, Proteus offers unique 'snap and play' design.
  • Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and 11, with potential future support for other platforms.

Microsoft has announced Proteus, a modular controller to allow Xbox gamers with disabilities to modify their device.

The $299 device is made by ByoWave, part of the Designed for Xbox program.

The launch comes on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, with the Proteus comprising a unique ‘snap and play’ design. It is a combined Xbox and PC game controller with a much different set-up to Microsoft’s own Adaptive Controller for people with additional needs.

By snapping together various cube-like parts, each with different control functions, the device effectively moulds to the shape and form required for a particular user. More than 100 configurations and LED lighting selections can be utilized for a very customized experience.

What platforms will support the Proteus Controller?

Initially, the Proteus Controller will be compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 and 11. There will be no support for PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch but ByoWave has indicated it is open to securing agreements with those platforms.

“It is very important to us to be officially licensed with console companies to ensure a seamless user experience and so that we can ensure the longevity of the controller,” states Proteus FAQ’s.

“We would love to partner with these platforms in the future!”

ByoWave didn’t commit to Proteus working with Steam Deck but they are hopeful that it will. Interested gamers should be encouraged by the invite to reach out for more info on compatibility with the powerful handheld computer.

The device can be preordered now from ByoWave’s website, at a promotional price of $255, with the box also containing a USB-C charging cable and a Bluetooth dongle. Other parts for further customization, including the ability to make a traditional controller with left and right handles, are part of the package.

Purchases are expected to ship this fall.

A report has also stated Microsoft is updating its Xbox Adaptive Controller, priced at $99.99, six years after it was first introduced.

Image credit: ByoWave

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of the new ByoWave Proteus Controller, a new all in one device for Xbox and Windows for gamers with disabilities
Microsoft confirms arrival of Proteus Controller, for gamers with disabilities
Graeme Hanna
AI image of Eu investigator probing Facebook and Instagram / EU to investigate Meta over child safety concerns
EU regulators to probe Meta over child safety concerns
Graeme Hanna
Sundar Pichai on stage at Google I/O 2024: An I/O for a new generation
Google search is changing, it will soon show AI-generated answers
Sophie Atkinson
Stack of business newspapers
Breaking the news: publishers beg Apple not to block ads in Safari
Sophie Atkinson
a night shot of the city of Paris with a large microsoft logo in the foreground, photo
France to see €4 billion investment from Microsoft
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A 3D rendered golden Bitcoin symbol stands tall on a pedestal, casting a shadow over a scattered pile of fiat currency, with a graph showing an upward trend in the background. The image conveys the rising dominance of Bitcoin over traditional currencies.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin surges 7.5% as global central banks ease
Radek Zielinski14 seconds

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced its most significant single-day gain in nearly two months on Wednesday, surging over 7.5% to reach $66,250. The development follows recent reports that El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.