Red Dead Redemption 2 headlines PlayStation Plus lineup for May

Red Dead Redemption 2 headlines PlayStation Plus lineup for May

Arthur Morgan, protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, astride a white horse as he appears in the game

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium’s next lineup will release on May 21 and it’s rather impressive. The big headliner is Red Dead Redemption 2, the 2018 wild-west epic from Rockstar Games.

Other games include Deceive Inc., (for PlayStation 5); Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5); The Settlers: New Allies, (PlayStation 4); Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4 and PS5); The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (PS4), Watch Dogs (PS4) and The Sims 4, City Living (PS4).

The PlayStation 4 games are playable on a PS5 via backward compatibility. The Sims 4 City Living is downloadable content that requires ownership of the full game.

What else is on PlayStation Plus for May?

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is sure to get the most attention of this lineup, the most overlooked title might actually be Crime Boss: Rockay City. It launched in May 2023 and featured an all-star cast comprising Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon); Danny Trejo (go-to Hollywood badass); Vanilla Ice (needs no introduction) and Chuck Norris (yes, the Chuck Norris) as the sheriff of the town.

It did not perform well critically, much less commercially, but the cast alone is worth a spin for those already paying for a PlayStation Plus Extra account.

Watch Dogs is a stealth adventure launched in 2014 that had the makings of a flagship franchise for Ubisoft, but its most recent launch, 2020’s Watch Dogs: Legions failed to impress.

The Settlers: New Allies and Stranded: Alien Dawn are both strategy survival simulations offering many hours of gameplay for those who choose to download.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

