Xbox 360 sale brings back a lot of great memories at a deep discount

The Xbox 360’s online store is closing down at the end of July. But before it goes, several dozen games are going on sale at deep discounts, and the names alone are enough to bring back memories.

The games include some AAA classics as well as thoughtful indie hits, most of them marked down by 75 percent or more. Xbox Wire posted the list of sale titles on Tuesday, with a note that more will be added on June 18 and July 16.

Highlights include Far Cry 4 (2014) and Tomb Raider’s 2013 reboot, along with its 2015 sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider. Ubisoft’s 2014 hacker/spy thriller Watch Dogs is also on the list, as well as the excellent shoot-em-up Space Invaders: Infinity Gene and the novel, heartfelt puzzle game Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

Lastly, there’s the ambitious flop Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, whose name should at least crack a smile on many gamers’ faces who owned an Xbox 360 back in its heyday.

What’s in the Xbox 360 store’s big sale?

So far there are 70 games on sale. These games are for the Xbox 360, meaning they have to be downloaded and played on that platform. The Xbox 360 store’s shutdown will not affect owners’ ability to play the games they have stored on that console.

The Xbox 360 launched in 2005 and was formally discontinued in 2016, although support for the console has gone on since then. Its online marketplace will close on July 29, 2024. But it also means that any content distributed via the store will no longer be available either, including games, demo versions, DLC, avatar items, apps, gamerpics, game trailers, and videos.

The store shutdown also means the end of gamertag changes, Xbox subscriptions on Xbox 360, in-game purchases, and even the video content that is played through the Microsoft Movies & TV app on that console.