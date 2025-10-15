Underdog and St. Louis Blues team up for multiyear partnership

Underdog, an online daily fantasy sports platform, has teamed up with the St. Louis Blues in a new multiyear marketing partnership designed to boost fan engagement at both home and away games. The deal also includes more marketing collaborations throughout the NHL season, similar to its partnership with the baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.

Underdog already holds fantasy sports licenses in several states and offers licensed sports betting in North Carolina. The company also has a sports betting license application under review by the Missouri Gaming Commission. Even though sports betting isn’t live in Missouri yet, Underdog says fans in the state can still download its app to play fantasy sports contests.

The new partnership builds on previous efforts between Underdog and the Blues, such as sign-up promotions for daily fantasy games at Enterprise Center. It also gives Underdog permission to use the Blues’ branding in marketing materials and includes video, broadcast, and in-person activations throughout the season.

Underdog and St. Louis Blues partnership ‘an obvious choice’

“We’ve learned how rabid Blues fans are when it comes to leveling up their sports experience, making this partnership an obvious choice as we continue to introduce ourselves to the St. Louis market,” said Joshua Anderson, Director of Strategy at Underdog in a press release.

The Blues and @Underdog have announced a multiyear marketing partnership, creating a customer-first experience for fans during both home and away games. https://t.co/umel4rgVsp #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 14, 2025

“Being on the ground at Enterprise Center this season, we’re meeting fans on the cusp of a new era in the overall sports experience, and doing so in a way that’s authentic to the Blues and everything they represent.”

Steve Chapman, the St. Louis Blues’ Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, said Underdog really stood out as the team got ready for the upcoming launch of sports betting in Missouri. “Throughout our preparations for the upcoming launch of sports betting in Missouri, Underdog quickly rose to the forefront of our conversations because of the value they placed on being present for Blues fans at Enterprise Center,” Chapman said.

“We are proud to welcome Underdog as our first partner in this new category with a multiyear commitment to engage our fans with a significant presence both in-arena and on our broadcasts.”

The announcement follows Underdog’s recent partnership with Crypto.com to launch sports prediction markets in 16 states, mainly in areas where sports betting hasn’t been legalized yet. The move showcases the growing interest in prediction markets, as platforms like Kalshi continue to expand their sports offerings while drawing more attention from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Featured image: Underdog / St. Louis Blues