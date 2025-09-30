Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access

Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access

Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.

The sports company Underdog has just announced a multi-year partnership in the United States with the baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.

The deal includes a market access partnership for licensed sports betting in the state of Missouri, and a range of marketing campaigns and philanthropic efforts to be worked on.

This comes as Underdog has a pending sports betting license application under review in the Missouri Gaming Commission, with the company currently offering licensed sports betting in North Carolina. It also holds fantasy sports licenses in several states across the country.

“The Royals have forged a deep and authentic connection with baseball fans throughout the Kansas City region, in Missouri and beyond,” said Stacie Stern, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Partnerships at Underdog.

“We’ve built our products with the same approach – real, organic connection with sports fans to get to one goal: make sports more fun. We are going to work with the Royals to bring the best sports betting experience possible to fans in Missouri, while we continue to drive innovation in sports gaming and expand our product offerings in new states.”

Underdog’s sports betting license application is pending in Missouri

Underdog claims to be the only top operator in the industry built on its own technology, which they say allows it to have a ‘unique ability’ to create new and engaging products for its consumers.

“The Royals look forward to continuing and enhancing our partnership with Underdog, which is our longest-standing relationship in sports gaming,” said Brooks Sherman, Royals President of Business Operations.

“We’ve partnered with them on some of our most engaging fan programs, like Bark at the Park and the Underdog Hot Dog Derby, and we look forward to working with Underdog to provide Royals fans throughout Missouri the opportunity to have even more fun while watching sports.”

Licensed sports betting operators are still waiting to go live in Missouri which is expected to take place later on this year. It’s thought that it’ll be on December 1 when sports betting can officially begin.

Featured Image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

An American Football stylized on a mobile phone
50-cent Illinois betting tax gains additional criticism from Chicago Financial Future Task Force
Jacob Woodward
Toronto, Ontario
Ontario iGaming market sees an 8% increase in cash bets in August
Rachael Davies
A photograph of a weathered wooden sign prominently displaying "Illinois" in bold white letters. The sign is slightly angled, positioned in the foreground with a vintage aesthetic. Behind the sign, a two-lane highway stretches into the distance under a clear blue sky, lined with fields of golden wheat gently swaying in the breeze. Warm afternoon sunlight illuminates the scene, casting long shadows and highlighting the texture of the sign and the vastness of the American landscape.
Illinois policy group says lawmakers should roll back sports betting tax fee
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph focusing on the hands of a teenage boy gripping a modern smartphone. His fingers are lightly tanned and adorned with a simple silver ring, gently holding the device while his thumb hovers above the screen, pausing a moment before continued engagement. The phone's screen is intentionally dark, hinting at the intensity of a fast-paced sports game occurring within, with a faint glow outlining the device's sleek edges. The background is softly blurred, suggesting a bustling stadium filled with excited fans cheering as they watch "THE GAME" unfold.
AI chatbots found to have given sports betting advice when prompted
Sophie Atkinson
Gift cards
Canadian gift card sports betting investigation leads to two arrests
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a close-up view of a modern casino slot machine screen. The screen displays the vibrant words "JACKPOT" in a bold, neon-green font against a black background, with pulsating light effects around the text. The machine's brushed-metal casing reflects the ambient light, and the surrounding area is blurred with hints of plush velvet seating and dimmed, atmospheric lighting. The overall effect creates a sense of excitement and anticipation, typical of a bustling casino environment.
Gambling

Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state
Sophie Atkinson1 hour

Two major jackpots have been won in a seven-day span, with more than $1.1 million having been awarded between two people in the same state. The first win came on...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software