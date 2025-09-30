Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access

The sports company Underdog has just announced a multi-year partnership in the United States with the baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.

The deal includes a market access partnership for licensed sports betting in the state of Missouri, and a range of marketing campaigns and philanthropic efforts to be worked on.

This comes as Underdog has a pending sports betting license application under review in the Missouri Gaming Commission, with the company currently offering licensed sports betting in North Carolina. It also holds fantasy sports licenses in several states across the country.

“The Royals have forged a deep and authentic connection with baseball fans throughout the Kansas City region, in Missouri and beyond,” said Stacie Stern, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Partnerships at Underdog.

“We’ve built our products with the same approach – real, organic connection with sports fans to get to one goal: make sports more fun. We are going to work with the Royals to bring the best sports betting experience possible to fans in Missouri, while we continue to drive innovation in sports gaming and expand our product offerings in new states.”

Underdog’s sports betting license application is pending in Missouri

Underdog claims to be the only top operator in the industry built on its own technology, which they say allows it to have a ‘unique ability’ to create new and engaging products for its consumers.

“The Royals look forward to continuing and enhancing our partnership with Underdog, which is our longest-standing relationship in sports gaming,” said Brooks Sherman, Royals President of Business Operations.

“We’ve partnered with them on some of our most engaging fan programs, like Bark at the Park and the Underdog Hot Dog Derby, and we look forward to working with Underdog to provide Royals fans throughout Missouri the opportunity to have even more fun while watching sports.”

Licensed sports betting operators are still waiting to go live in Missouri which is expected to take place later on this year. It’s thought that it’ll be on December 1 when sports betting can officially begin.

Featured Image: Canva