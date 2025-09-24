Home Missouri Powerball winner says winning is “the best problem he’s ever had”

Missouri Powerball winner says winning is “the best problem he’s ever had”

Powerball ticket

The historic Missouri Powerball winner has spoken to the press for the first time, although he is still keeping his anonymity.

After winning a massive $1.78 billion jackpot in the second-largest Powerball win ever, the lucky player has now spoken to the New York Post for the first time, while maintaining his anonymity. In Missouri, lottery winners can remain anonymous forever if they so choose.

He went down to the lottery headquarters in Jefferson City to claim the massive prize of a one-time payment of roughly $410.3 million on Monday, September 22.

“I’m like a homebody,” the winner said. “The perfect day is sitting at home doing what I do — relaxing. I’m a millionaire, a multimillionaire, and I’m doing laundry last night…”

The lucky ticket was bought for the September 6 drawing, where he played the winning numbers of 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 and the Powerball of 17 at a QuikTrip convenience store in St. Louis. Since the win was confirmed, he said that, despite feeling excited about the jackpot, it has certainly disrupted his usual routine.

“It’s the best problem I’ve ever had,” he said. When pressed on his plans, he said he and his wife were planning to take a year for themselves and some quality time, with plans to let his wife slow down work-wise.

“I’m going to just do me for a year,” he added. “She’s going to drag me out of town now!”

A record-breaking Powerball winner

The record-breaking jackpot must be split between the Missouri man and another player in Texas, but the share of $893.5 million still makes him the largest lottery prize winner ever in Missouri. He could have chosen to have the full amount paid in installments, or a one-time lump sum of roughly $410.3 million – which is the option he took.

There have been four winning Powerball jackpots so far in 2025, with the most recent taking place in California and earning a lucky player a $204.5 million payday on May 31.

Featured image: Heute.at, licensed under CC BY 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Star Casino, Sydney
Star Sydney’s casino licence suspension extended for another six months
Rachael Davies
Pratt Street Historic District, Hartford, Connecticut
Brightstar Lottery warns over 500 Connecticut residents could be affected by data breach
Rachael Davies
William Hill betting shop
William Hill breached gambling promotion regulations, says UK watchdog
Rachael Davies
India’s Telangana cracks down on online betting with six simultaneous raids
Rachael Davies
Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming discloses internal data breach of employee information
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

online glasses
Featured

Eyewear Goes Digital: Shopping for Glasses Just Became Easier and More Modern
Deanna Ritchie5 hours

For several decades, getting a new pair of glasses meant booking an appointment with an optometrist and browsing from their limited frame options in-store. Technology has completely changed this experience,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software