Missouri Powerball winner says winning is “the best problem he’s ever had”

The historic Missouri Powerball winner has spoken to the press for the first time, although he is still keeping his anonymity.

After winning a massive $1.78 billion jackpot in the second-largest Powerball win ever, the lucky player has now spoken to the New York Post for the first time, while maintaining his anonymity. In Missouri, lottery winners can remain anonymous forever if they so choose.

He went down to the lottery headquarters in Jefferson City to claim the massive prize of a one-time payment of roughly $410.3 million on Monday, September 22.

“I’m like a homebody,” the winner said. “The perfect day is sitting at home doing what I do — relaxing. I’m a millionaire, a multimillionaire, and I’m doing laundry last night…”

The lucky ticket was bought for the September 6 drawing, where he played the winning numbers of 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 and the Powerball of 17 at a QuikTrip convenience store in St. Louis. Since the win was confirmed, he said that, despite feeling excited about the jackpot, it has certainly disrupted his usual routine.

“It’s the best problem I’ve ever had,” he said. When pressed on his plans, he said he and his wife were planning to take a year for themselves and some quality time, with plans to let his wife slow down work-wise.

“I’m going to just do me for a year,” he added. “She’s going to drag me out of town now!”

A record-breaking Powerball winner

The record-breaking jackpot must be split between the Missouri man and another player in Texas, but the share of $893.5 million still makes him the largest lottery prize winner ever in Missouri. He could have chosen to have the full amount paid in installments, or a one-time lump sum of roughly $410.3 million – which is the option he took.

There have been four winning Powerball jackpots so far in 2025, with the most recent taking place in California and earning a lucky player a $204.5 million payday on May 31.

Featured image: Heute.at, licensed under CC BY 4.0