Second largest Powerball jackpot claimed, amounting to $1.787 billion

The second largest Powerball jackpot in US game history has been won by two people who have split the historic prize, with the amount totalling $1.787 billion.

The two people with the jackpot-winning tickets, sold in Missouri and Texas, have shared the prize pot with each ticket holder having the option of receiving an annuitized prize of $893.5 million or a lump-sum cash payment of $410.3 million.

https://twitter.com/floridalottery/status/1964358054444486817/

They weren’t the only winners though, as millions of winning tickets were sold across Florida with 123 prizes worth $50,000 or more, of which five were $1 million wins.

Not only was the Powerball jackpot huge, but the run also generated ‘unprecedented’ sales momentum in Florida, with the week ending September 7 becoming the fourth-highest Powerball sales week of all time at $97.25 million. It represented the third-highest draw game sales week ever too at $139.18 million.

“Floridians showed incredible enthusiasm throughout this jackpot run, and that excitement translated into a meaningful impact for education,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

“Every ticket purchased during this historic cycle not only gave players a chance to win, but also helped fund opportunities for students across our state.”

In the most recent jackpot cycle, the Florida Lottery generated approximately $88.28 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever claimed in the US?

The largest Powerball jackpot ever claimed in U.S. lottery history happened on November 7, 2022, with the amount being $2.04 billion.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California. California Lottery officials did reveal that the winner was called Edwin Castro, but no further information was shared. The billionaire opted not to attend the public news conference but a statement was given where he said he was “shocked” and “ecstatic” about his win.

He also added that he was pleased that the win would help California public schools as the education sector would have received more than $156 million in proceeds from ticket sales.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

