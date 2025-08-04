Languagesx
Texas Lottery to pay winner of $83.5M jackpot after withholding prize for months

Texas Lottery to pay winner of $83.5M jackpot after withholding prize for months

Texas Lottery to pay winner of $83.5M jackpot after withholding prize for months. Logo of the Texas Lottery's "Lotto Texas with Extra!" game. The design features a maroon and yellow color scheme with confetti, a cowboy hat, and the words "TEXAS LOTTERY" at the top. The "Lotto Texas" text is bold and central, with "with Extra!" in a smaller highlighted box below.

The Texas Lottery Commission has settled an outstanding case, worth almost $46 million, with a woman who became embroiled in a controversial saga that has delayed her windfall.

Kristen Moriarty reached an agreement with the Commission, as detailed by court records, following consultation with Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

She will receive a bonanza payout of $45.8 million in one lump sum, now that a resolution has been found.

“TLC shall pay to or for the benefit of Moriarty the cash value Jackpot Prize of $45,889.188.92.” – Randy Howry, lawyer representing plaintiff

The winnings have been tied up since Moriarty purchased her lucky ticket for the Lotto Texas draw back in February this year. The vendor for the ticket sale was Jackpocket, a third-party online service known as a lottery courier.

However, the Texas Lottery Commission opted not to payout on the massive win, due to two investigations into courier operations in the state, launched by the Department of Public Safety and the Attorney General’s team.

All of this directly relates to “the largest fraud in state history,” otherwise known as the Texas Lottery scandal.

In April 2023, the Lotto Texas jackpot reached $73 million. A rollover on the Wednesday draw saw the prize pot jump to $95 million for the Saturday draw, but all was not as it seemed, realizing some long-held fears.

What unfolded was that $25 million worth of tickets were sold through middlemen who were buying on behalf of out-of-state players. The transactions were handled using computers, iPads, and apps, which isn’t allowed under Texas law.

Lone Star state lottery rules had been broken, as the law says tickets have to be sold in person, over the counter, but the winning ticket came from the pool of $25 million, all bought by an out-of-state syndicate.

$45.8 million Texas lottery winner left ‘sad, stressed, angry’

The ongoing fall-out has created various disputes and legal challenges, while the World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets.

Houston-resident Moriarty has been left exasperated with her experience.

“I’m sad, stressed, angry that this has become a political thing, she told The Texas Tribune in June.

“I’ve lost faith in our elected officials. And yeah, I really don’t know what else to say that I can say out loud.”

Moriarty has endured a complicated ordeal in recent months, but it is one that now paves the way for a life-changing windfall. It will also be among the last lottery payouts to be handled by the  Texas Lottery Commission.

The authority will be shut down, as of September 1, with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulation due to step in as the operator of Texas’ lottery and charity activity.

Further ambiguity also surrounds that arrangement, with the fallout from the Texas lottery scandal still casting a shadow.

Image credit: Lotto Texas

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

