DraftKings to enter into Missouri, as license is granted

DraftKings branded building, with large windows. Outside the building is a fence.

DraftKings has been granted a direct mobile sports betting license by the Missouri Gaming Commission, so it can operate independently across the state of Missouri.

The company is able to do so without the need for affiliation with a land-based casino or professional sports team. There are still final regulatory approvals to be done, but it’s expected that DraftKings online sportsbook will go live on the launch date of December 1, 2025.

“We’re pleased to secure one of two direct mobile licenses in Missouri — paving the way for us to bring DraftKings’ industry-leading online sportsbook to fans across the state,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America.

“Missouri is home to several professional teams and deeply passionate fanbases, and we look forward to enhancing their sports experience with a dynamic and responsible mobile platform.”

Missouri becomes 29th state where DraftKings operates sports betting

Once live, Missouri will mark the 29th U.S. state where DraftKings operates regulated sports betting. Other places include Washington D.C. and Ontario, Canada.

In the states where it operates, the brand offers a suite of responsible gaming tools and resources. This includes the My Stat Sheet which allows customers to monitor personalized gaming activity, while the My Budget Builder helps people set custom limits and reminders through a guided experience.

The sports betting company also runs the S.E.R.V.E.S program as part of its commitment to the states in which it operates in, with Missouri being no different. The program aims to provide inclusive and responsible opportunities for ‘people to build, create, imagine and innovate.’

The new entryway into Missouri has come in the same month that DraftKings revealed its second quarter revenue has seen growth of a massive 37%. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, they reported revenue of $1,513 million which is an increase of 37% compared to the $1,104 million during the same period in 2024.

Featured Image: Credit to SecretName101 on Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0 license

Sophie Atkinson
