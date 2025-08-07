Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2

DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2

WPT European Championship. Back of someone's head wearing a black baseball cap that says 'DraftKings'on it. DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2

DraftKings has just announced its statistics for the second quarter, with its revenue seeing a massive 37% growth.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the American gambling company has seen revenue of $1,513 million, which represents an increase of $408 million, or 37%, compared to $1,104 million during the same period in 2024.

The major increase is said to have been driven primarily by ‘continued healthy customer engagement, efficient acquisition of new customers, higher structural Sportsbook hold percentage, and sportsbook-friendly outcomes.’

These figures of $1,513 million in revenue, $158 million in net income, and an adjusted EBITDA of $301 million set new records for the company.

DraftKings second quarter hits new heights for the company

“We set records for revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, driven by an acceleration in revenue growth to 37% year-over-year,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

“We are pleased to be maintaining our fiscal year 2025 guidance, with revenue expected to be closer to the high end of our range, highlighting the strength of our platform as we prepare for an exciting new state launch.”

“We remain focused on investing in key growth initiatives across the organization to maximize shareholder returns over the long-term,” said Alan Ellingson, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer. “In addition to our investments, we repurchased 6.5 million shares through our stock repurchase program in the first two quarters of this year.”

Along with the positive figures, DraftKings also saw continued healthy growth in customer retention, acquisition, and engagement. The number of Monthly Unique Players (MUP) increased to 3.3 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of 6%.

The increase in unique players is said to be due to strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming product offerings, and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, which has been embroiled in a scandal related to the Texas lottery.

When the statistics exclude the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, the MUPs increased by 5% compared to what was seen in the second quarter of 2024.

Featured Image: Credit to World Poker Tour on Flickr, Attribution-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic license

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

AI image to depict a UK betting site / The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called upon the UK government to significantly increase gambling tax, as a means to reduce child poverty. 
IPPR urges UK government to increase gambling tax to address child poverty
Graeme Hanna
Outside the JPMorgan Chase & Co building in New York.
JPMorgan Chase acquires stake in Star Entertainment, filing shows
Sophie Atkinson
A cinematic shot of a person sitting at a desk, wearing a hoodie and a mask. They are playing a virtual poker game on a laptop. The room is dimly lit, with a potted plant and a lamp in the background. The laptop screen shows a poker table with multiple players and various card symbols. WLA shares commitment to combating match-fixing and maintaining sports integrity
WLA shares commitment to combating match fixing and maintaining sports integrity
Sophie Atkinson
Light & Wonder Kong series. Three gambling machines lined up next to each other, with Kong on the screens. Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2
Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2
Sophie Atkinson
mixi pointsbet
MIXI receives approval to acquire PointsBet
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image to depict a UK betting site / The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called upon the UK government to significantly increase gambling tax, as a means to reduce child poverty. 
Gambling

IPPR urges UK government to increase gambling tax to address child poverty
Graeme Hanna2 hours

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called upon the UK government to significantly increase gambling tax, as a means to reduce child poverty. The think-tank has set out...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.