DraftKings reports major 37% revenue spike in Q2

DraftKings has just announced its statistics for the second quarter, with its revenue seeing a massive 37% growth.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the American gambling company has seen revenue of $1,513 million, which represents an increase of $408 million, or 37%, compared to $1,104 million during the same period in 2024.

The major increase is said to have been driven primarily by ‘continued healthy customer engagement, efficient acquisition of new customers, higher structural Sportsbook hold percentage, and sportsbook-friendly outcomes.’

These figures of $1,513 million in revenue, $158 million in net income, and an adjusted EBITDA of $301 million set new records for the company.

DraftKings second quarter hits new heights for the company

“We set records for revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, driven by an acceleration in revenue growth to 37% year-over-year,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

“We are pleased to be maintaining our fiscal year 2025 guidance, with revenue expected to be closer to the high end of our range, highlighting the strength of our platform as we prepare for an exciting new state launch.”

“We remain focused on investing in key growth initiatives across the organization to maximize shareholder returns over the long-term,” said Alan Ellingson, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer. “In addition to our investments, we repurchased 6.5 million shares through our stock repurchase program in the first two quarters of this year.”

Along with the positive figures, DraftKings also saw continued healthy growth in customer retention, acquisition, and engagement. The number of Monthly Unique Players (MUP) increased to 3.3 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of 6%.

The increase in unique players is said to be due to strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming product offerings, and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, which has been embroiled in a scandal related to the Texas lottery.

When the statistics exclude the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, the MUPs increased by 5% compared to what was seen in the second quarter of 2024.

Featured Image: Credit to World Poker Tour on Flickr, Attribution-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic license