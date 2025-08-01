Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Massachusetts hits DraftKings with record $450K fine for accepting credit card bets

Massachusetts hits DraftKings with record $450K fine for accepting credit card bets

DraftKings logo as they launch new responsible gaming tool. DraftKings now has to pay $3 million to Connecticut customers, and it has been fined $450,000 in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has just handed down its biggest sports betting penalty yet, hitting DraftKings with a $450,000 fine for letting customers fund bets with credit cards, which is against state law.

According to the body, DraftKings failed to stop this kind of funding between March 10, 2023, and February 13, 2024. In that time, 218 customers placed a total of 1,160 improper wagers, using $83,667.92 in credit card deposits.

The decision comes as Connecticut also investigated the company, with DraftKings agreeing to return $3 million to 7,000 Connecticut consumers who participated in certain bonus offers.

DraftKings slapped with largest sports gambling fine in Massachusetts

“This series of non-compliance incidents was a serious violation of statute and regulations upon which the Commission provided express advance instruction to DraftKings,” the commission wrote in its July 25 decision. Even though the rule against using credit cards was clearly spelled out and discussed publicly more than once, DraftKings still allowed it to happen.

The issue came down to ongoing communication failures inside the company and technical fixes that didn’t work as promised. DraftKings first told the commission about the problem on May 31, 2023, admitting it had been happening since their launch in March. Two more incidents were later reported on July 14, 2023, and again on February 13, 2024.

In July 2023, Paul Liberman, DraftKings’ president and co-founder, signed a sworn statement claiming the company “is prohibiting any use of credit cards to place Sports Wagers on its sports wagering platform in Massachusetts, including without limitation funds deposited into a player wallet using a credit card while located outside of Massachusetts.” Still, the issue didn’t go away, and credit card-funded wagers kept slipping through.

‘Internal communication breakdown’

DraftKings said the problem started with “an internal communication breakdown” and claimed that an email from MGC Executive Director Karen Wells was misunderstood. But the commission didn’t buy that. They stated, “Despite framing the matter as a ‘misunderstanding’ or an ‘anomalous series of events,’ it is undisputed that DraftKings’ actions and inactions constitute both statutory and regulatory violations.”

What really raised eyebrows was the fact that DraftKings already had a system in place to block credit card use in Tennessee but didn’t apply it in Massachusetts. “This structure appears to have permeated these non-compliance events,” the commission noted.

Besides the fine, DraftKings now has a list of tasks to complete. They have to show proof that the $83,667.92 was returned to the 218 customers affected. They must also create a corrective action plan to improve internal communication and prevent this kind of violation from happening again.

And on top of that, they’re required to hire an independent third-party auditor to examine any credit card-funded activity between February 23, 2023, when DraftKings got its temporary license, and March 10, 2023, when betting officially launched in the state.

The commission acknowledged that DraftKings “self-reported to the Commission” each time it discovered a problem, but stressed that these reports came “after repeated representations by DraftKings that fixes they had implemented were later reported to have failed.”

The ruling was signed off by all five commissioners: Jordan Maynard, Bradford R. Hill, Eileen M. O’Brien, Nakisha L. Skinner, and Paul Brodeur. In its conclusion, the commission said, “Information [must] be promptly and widely shared internally within the operator’s organization.” It added, “The Commission is further seriously troubled by the level of internal miscommunication at DraftKings.”

The fine is said to be the largest enforcement action since sports wagering became legal in Massachusetts in 2023.

ReadWrite has reached out to DraftKings for comment.

Featured image: DraftKings

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

WWE Summerslam 2025 odds & analysis
Joel Loynds
PointsBet Holdings has rejected a takeover proposal from Betr Entertainment, maintaining its position that shareholders should accept the alternative offer that is on the table from MIXI Australia. 
Betr Entertainment increases takeover bid after rejected offer from PointsBet
Rachael Davies
Google and Meta may lose legal shield amid Indian betting probe. Illustration featuring the Indian flag colors with the Ashoka Chakra, Google and Meta logos, and black dice in the background, symbolizing a legal investigation into online betting activities involving the tech giants in India.
Google and Meta may lose legal shield amid Indian betting probe
Suswati Basu
Dark navy background with 'Introducing Bettor Sense' written in the center. Sportradar logo is underneath.
Sportradar announces AI-driven tool ‘Bettor Sense’ to support responsible gambling
Sophie Atkinson
New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers. Person holding a smartphone with a live sports betting app open, showing football betting options, while a group of excited fans in jerseys cheer in the background at a bar.
New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Content Marketing Tools 
Featured

Top 10 Content Marketing Tools 
Deanna Ritchie25 minutes

This article lists the leading content marketing tools for 2025. The report offers data-informed insights to help businesses choose a solution that suits their needs. It examines each tool’s performance...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.