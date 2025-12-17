Home UK MOD is developing new policy that focuses on gambling harms reduction for veterans and serving members

UK MOD is developing new policy that focuses on gambling harms reduction for veterans and serving members

UK MOD is developing new policy that focuses on gambling harms reduction for veterans and serving members. Silhouettes of British military personnel standing in front of a large Union Jack flag, symbolizing UK armed forces and veterans.

A report out of the UK shows the government’s defense ministry is developing a new policy that focuses on gambling harms reduction in veterans and serving military members.

According to the Armed Forces Covenant Annual Report, “research shows that veterans and serving personnel face a much higher risk of gambling-related harm than civilians.” The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect.

An Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, from 2007, has been listed with this suggesting 1.4% of veterans met the criteria for problem gambling, compared with 0.17% of non-veterans which is over eight times more likely.

“Importantly, this elevated risk was not attributable to difference in mental health, substance misuse or financial management,” the report continues.

Veterans 10 times more likely to experience problem gambling, study finds

The most recent data from the UK Armed Forces Veterans’ Health Gambling Study, which involved 1,037 veterans and 1,148 matched civilians, showed that 43.1% of veterans had scores indicative of problem gambling, compared to 6.5% of non-veterans. In this example, veterans were over ten times more likely to experience problem gambling.

It’s not known when this new policy will come into action, but its aim will be to examine innovations that can be made in-service and what skills or awareness can be raised to make sure that gambling is not something that begins post-transition.

This falls under the work taken to improve the healthcare services provided to the Armed Forces in the UK, with other measures including a newly formalized Defense Health and Wellbeing Advisor course and better support for servicewomen who are giving birth, amongst others.

Another measure recently brought in, and in partnership with the Royal College of General Practitioners, sees NHS England continue to roll out the Armed Forces ‘veteran friendly’ GP practice accreditation scheme across England.

Featured Image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Illustration of a blank monthly gambling activity statement on a smartphone beside a Pennsylvania Capitol silhouette
Webster Seeks Support for Monthly Activity Statements in Pennsylvania
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite
Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Casino entry checkpoint representing escalating fines for underage gambling in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Venues Could Face Escalating Fines Under S597
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

A smartphone displaying the Kalshi app interface with Bitcoin price prediction markets.
News

Kalshi’s Growth Puts Prediction-Market Safeguards Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite4 hours

A Pennsylvania man who self-excluded from DraftKings and FanDuel after bankruptcy later found Kalshi through an Instagram ad and lost more than $25,000, NPR reported. Identified by his middle name,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software