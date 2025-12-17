A report out of the UK shows the government’s defense ministry is developing a new policy that focuses on gambling harms reduction in veterans and serving military members.

According to the Armed Forces Covenant Annual Report, “research shows that veterans and serving personnel face a much higher risk of gambling-related harm than civilians.” The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect.

Good chat with the Veterans Minister to talk about protecting service people and veterans from gambling harm. pic.twitter.com/aEeFuEMIpe — Alex Ballinger MP (@AlexBallingerMP) October 17, 2025

An Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, from 2007, has been listed with this suggesting 1.4% of veterans met the criteria for problem gambling, compared with 0.17% of non-veterans which is over eight times more likely.

“Importantly, this elevated risk was not attributable to difference in mental health, substance misuse or financial management,” the report continues.

Veterans 10 times more likely to experience problem gambling, study finds

The most recent data from the UK Armed Forces Veterans’ Health Gambling Study, which involved 1,037 veterans and 1,148 matched civilians, showed that 43.1% of veterans had scores indicative of problem gambling, compared to 6.5% of non-veterans. In this example, veterans were over ten times more likely to experience problem gambling.

It’s not known when this new policy will come into action, but its aim will be to examine innovations that can be made in-service and what skills or awareness can be raised to make sure that gambling is not something that begins post-transition.

This falls under the work taken to improve the healthcare services provided to the Armed Forces in the UK, with other measures including a newly formalized Defense Health and Wellbeing Advisor course and better support for servicewomen who are giving birth, amongst others.

Another measure recently brought in, and in partnership with the Royal College of General Practitioners, sees NHS England continue to roll out the Armed Forces ‘veteran friendly’ GP practice accreditation scheme across England.

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