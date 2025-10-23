Popular Search Terms

Home

UK Parliament debates gambling addiction reform and sentencing treatment requirement

UK Parliament debates gambling addiction reform and sentencing treatment requirement. Split image showing a person sitting at a gambling table with their head in their hands on the left, and the UK Houses of Parliament with Big Ben at sunset on the right, symbolising the link between gambling issues and government debate.

The United Kingdom’s Parliament recently debated the link between gambling addiction and sentencing, considering a new clause that would introduce a “gambling treatment requirement” for offenders.

As part of a community order, the proposal states that courts could require offenders to seek treatment for gambling addiction through an National Health Service specialist service, which is a potential shift toward recognizing gambling disorder as a mental health issue within the criminal justice system.

The submission made by members of parliament led to the discussion around sentencing reform in general, with the topic of gambling and the NHS, or a professional clinic, mentioned to support those with an agreed condition.

UK Parliament discusses gambling addiction reform

The topic “gambling treatment requirement” was centered upon in relation to an order that has been decided through a judicial process. An individual who receives a community order through this process would, as part of the proposed amendments, need to seek clinical support.

“This new clause would introduce a new gambling treatment requirement, requiring an offender to seek NHS gambling addiction treatment as part of a community order,” read the official submission as part of Section 26.

The submission, which was discussed but not approved, put an onus on the UK government to find solutions to support those who would be termed as having a gambling addiction.

There would be pressure on the “Government to report to Parliament on how it will improve support for offenders with gambling addictions and ensure that gambling disorder is recognised as a mental health condition by sentencing court.”

The debate also calls for the Secretary of State to publish a report within six months of the Act passing, explaining how courts will handle gambling disorder as a mental health issue. The report would need to cover access to clinical advice and treatment for offenders, both in prison and in the community. It could be an early move toward linking criminal behavior more directly with mental health and treatment.

MPs highlight gambling issues and treatment

Dr. Alison Gardner, Labor representative from Stoke on Trent, made mention of her own “flutter” with gambling, but then discussed the pitfalls of gambling addiction and its wider impact.

She said, “Problem gambling is associated with not only acquisitive crimes, but street violence, domestic abuse and neglect. That, of course, leads to many harms for the person themselves, their families and the victims of their crimes.”

Assistant Whip and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, Jake Richards, acknowledged Dr. Gardner’s proposals on gambling treatment but disagreed that they should be mandatory, citing pressures on current government systems.

“As I have discussed with her (D. Gardner), there is the issue of the scale of demand and the current lack of any reliable data on how this would look in the criminal justice system.”

Featured image: Canva

