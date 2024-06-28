The Sims 4 buffs up the romance options with an expansion launching in July

If your own romantic life wasn’t enough to manage, The Sims 4 has even more options for players to explore with their virtual selves once the Lovestruck Expansion Pack arrives later in July

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack is the vehicle for these newfound romance relationshgips, which aren’t just limited to the usual 1:1 going-steady commitment. Players can even learn to be a “Romance Consultant” for other Sims.

The Expansion Pack introduces “Ciudad Enamorada” and allows players to set up a dating profile that will match them with other sims. “Players will determine how to navigate the dating scene, find out what other Sims’ Turn-ons and Turn-offs are, and then cater to them.”

Turn ons: Pina coladas, getting caught in the rain.

Turn offs: Yoga, health food.

Single Sims will also “discover a new Singles Hangout lot trait that will attract available Sims who are single and ready to mingle.” The official blog post rather, uh, suggestively notes these hangouts are “the dive bar Laguna del Abraza, romantic park, Mirador del Amaor, or even during a sweaty workout session at the gym, Sudor.”

All of this is facilitated (in world) by the Cupid’s Corner app. On one hand, it’s pretty sweet that Electronic Arts is indulging players’ sense of idealized romance like this. On the other, get out there on the dance floor and start kissing people you silly, horny kids! Sheesh.

When does The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack Launch?

OK, just kidding. The lure of games like the Sims 4 is the idea of really living your best life, so of course romance options are going to reflect that.

You lovebirds can get together in the Lovestruck Expansion Pack launching July 25. The Sims 4, which celebnrates its 10th anniversary in September, is available on PlayStation and Xbox (via backward compatibilty) as well as Windows and MacOS.

Featured image via: Electronic Arts