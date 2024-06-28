Languagesx
The Sims 4 buffs up the romance options with an expansion launching in July

a beautiful man strikes a pose for the in-world dating app of The Sims 4's Lovestruck Expansion
tl;dr

  • The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack launches July 25, adding new romance options and roles.
  • Players can set up dating profiles, navigate turn-ons and turn-offs, and even become "Romance Consultants."
  • New locations like Ciudad Enamorada and Singles Hangout lots will attract single Sims for romantic encounters.

If your own romantic life wasn’t enough to manage, The Sims 4 has even more options for players to explore with their virtual selves once the Lovestruck Expansion Pack arrives later in July

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack is the vehicle for these newfound romance relationshgips, which aren’t just limited to the usual 1:1 going-steady commitment. Players can even learn to be a “Romance Consultant” for other Sims.

The Expansion Pack introduces “Ciudad Enamorada” and allows players to set up a dating profile that will match them with other sims. “Players will determine how to navigate the dating scene, find out what other Sims’ Turn-ons and Turn-offs are, and then cater to them.”

Turn ons: Pina coladas, getting caught in the rain.

Turn offs: Yoga, health food.

Single Sims will also “discover a new Singles Hangout lot trait that will attract available Sims who are single and ready to mingle.” The official blog post rather, uh, suggestively notes these hangouts are “the dive bar Laguna del Abraza, romantic park, Mirador del Amaor, or even during a sweaty workout session at the gym, Sudor.”

All of this is facilitated (in world) by the Cupid’s Corner app. On one hand, it’s pretty sweet that Electronic Arts is indulging players’ sense of idealized romance like this. On the other, get out there on the dance floor and start kissing people you silly, horny kids! Sheesh.

When does The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack Launch?

OK, just kidding. The lure of games like the Sims 4 is the idea of really living your best life, so of course romance options are going to reflect that.

You lovebirds can get together in the Lovestruck Expansion Pack launching July 25. The Sims 4, which celebnrates its 10th anniversary in September, is available on PlayStation and Xbox (via backward compatibilty) as well as Windows and MacOS.

Featured image via: Electronic Arts

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

