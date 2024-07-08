Languagesx
The First Descendant Ultimate vs normal Descendants: What's the difference?

The First Descendant Ultimate vs normal Descendants: What’s the difference?

ultimate bunny the first descendant

In The First Descendant, while you can play the game without having to go for different skins at all, they are part of the fun, allowing you to customize your characters to your liking.

One section of cosmetics that is confusing some though are the ‘Ultimate’ versions of Descendants since they are costly, posing the question of the what the difference between these and the regular version is.

Here, we’ll take you through the Ultimate vs normal Descendant differences to see if it is worth the cost.

What is the difference between Ultimate and normal Descendants in The First Descendant?

Right off the bat, the key difference between Ultimate and normal Descendants is that they’re essentially ‘enhanced’ versions of the base characters.

This is due to the fact that the Ultimate variant has enhanced stats coupled with extra pre-catalyzed mod slots. These stats vary character to character but are buffs all the same.

This is a huge time save since the mod slot aspect can only be achieved by reaching level 40 on a Descendant and utilizing a Crystallization Catalyst.

Obviously, there’s the whole cosmetic aspect too. These outfits can only be gotten through the Ultimate character and cannot simply be acquired out in the world. Making it even more enticing for those who love a good clothing change.

You can purchase Ultimate Descendants with real cash but they will set you back a pretty hefty sum – potentially something you’re not comfortable with. You can still unlock them by simply playing the game but it will take some serious time and materials, so expect to grind.

How many Ultimate Descendants are there?

the first descendant ultimate bundle

There are currently five Ultimate Descendants in the game – Ultimate Ajax, Ultimate Bunny, Ultimate Gley, Ultimate Lepic, and Ultimate Viessa.

We expect this number to grow as future updates hit, hopefully allowing for more options, and giving those whose main isn’t the above list the chance to secure an Ultimate version.

Other The First Descendant guides you may like

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

