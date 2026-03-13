Home Tallahassee property managers accused of spending client funds on gambling and travel

Tallahassee property managers accused of spending client funds on gambling and travel

Tallahassee property managers accused of spending client funds on gambling and travel. Mugshots of Miranda Ard and Timothy Ard shown side by side after their arrests. Miranda Ard, a blonde woman with long hair, appears on the left. Timothy Ard, a man with short dark hair and a beard wearing a green shirt, appears on the right. Both images are labeled “Arrested.”

Tallahassee police say two people connected to a local property management company are facing fraud charges after investigators uncovered spending that allegedly included gambling and other personal expenses using a client’s funds.

Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department arrested Miranda Ard, 42, and Timothy Ard, 47, following an investigation into financial activity involving CORE Property Management, a company operating in Leon County, Florida.

According to police, the case centers on how money connected to a client’s property holdings was handled. Detectives say their review found signs that funds tied to the portfolio were improperly moved into the company’s operating account.

The investigation started in early October 2025 after authorities received a report pointing to possible financial problems involving the way the client’s assets were being managed. Detectives began digging into the company’s banking records and transactions soon after the complaint came in.

What investigators say they found in Tallahassee property management fraud probe

As investigators reviewed the records, police say they found evidence suggesting the client’s funds had been commingled with CORE Property Management’s main business account. From there, detectives say the money was used for a range of purchases that did not appear tied to legitimate company expenses.

Police say the transactions included costs for personal travel, cruises, gambling, beauty services, dining, entertainment and other spending unrelated to managing properties.

During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained and executed search warrants. Officers searched the company’s office in Leon County and also carried out a search at the owner’s home in neighboring Wakulla County.

After gathering evidence, police arrested the couple and charged both in connection with the alleged misuse of funds.

Both suspects face charges of organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 and grand theft, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the case highlights the department’s focus on investigating financial crimes and protecting victims.

“This case underscores our commitment to protecting individuals and businesses from financial crimes,” Revell said. “Fraud and financial exploitation can have a significant impact on victims and our entire community. Our detectives will continue working diligently to hold those responsible accountable.”

Information listed on CORE Property Management’s website identifies Timothy as the company’s owner and operator. The same site lists Miranda as an agent affiliated with the firm, which provides property management services in the Tallahassee area.

Detectives say financial crimes can cause ripple effects beyond a single victim, potentially harming businesses and the broader community. Authorities noted that the investigation remains active as detectives continue reviewing evidence and financial records.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about the case or related activity to contact the Tallahassee Police Department.

Featured image: Screenshot via WCTV

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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