Home Florida man sentenced for over seven years for ‘gambling’ fraud scheme

Florida man sentenced for over seven years for ‘gambling’ fraud scheme

Lakeland, Florida, skyline looking over Lake Morton. Florida man sentenced for over seven years for ‘gambling’ fraud scheme

The U.S. District Judge Virginia Covington has sentenced a man in Tampa, Florida, to seven years and six months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aiding and assisting in the filing of false and fraudulent tax returns tied to fabricated gambling winnings and losses.

Along with the sentencing, the court has also entered an order for forfeiture in the amount of $1,354,757.64, the proceeds of the criminal conduct, and restitution in the amount of $15,028,309.89 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

It was on December 2, 2024, when George Tucker Jr entered a guilty plea, with the update on the sentencing having been provided on December 19 by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.

According to the update, court documents show that beginning in March 2021, and continuing through to February 2024, the man “engaged in a scheme to defraud the IRS.”

Lakeland man’s tax returns included ‘fabricated figures for gambling winnings and losses’

The press release states: “Tucker prepared or assisted in the preparation of 316 false and fraudulent tax returns for 196 taxpayers, including himself, for tax years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“The tax returns contained falsified Schedules A, B, 1, and 3, as well as fraudulent Forms W-2G, which contained fabricated figures for gambling winnings and losses, and federal tax withholding amounts (based on the fake gambling winnings). The false tax returns requested substantial refunds from the IRS that the taxpayers were not legally entitled to receive.”

The total intended tax loss from the tax returns the man prepared amounted to $59,941,751, while it’s reported that the actual loss totaled $15,028,309.89, which the IRS paid out to taxpayers either as tax refunds or credits applied to prior debts.

The media release states the man “personally profited $1,354,757.64 in the form of payments from his taxpayer-clients or refunds he received directly from the IRS.” He is said to have used the money to enrich himself, including buying expensive jewelry.

“These defendants spent their days looking for ways to cheat. Those who deliberately exploit our tax system for personal gain will face serious consequences,” said Special Agent in Charge Ron Loecker of the IRS Criminal Investigation Florida Field Office. “These prosecutions reflect the dedication of our agents to protecting honest taxpayers and upholding justice for all Americans.”

Featured Image: Lakeland skyline via Butter142 on Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0 license

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Abstract smartphone behind a red regulatory barrier representing scrutiny of sportsbook AI and bettor protection.
Sportsbooks Face New York Scrutiny Over AI and At-Risk Bettors
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of congressional scrutiny surrounding sportsbook VIP promotions and prediction markets
Sportsbook VIP Promotions Face Wider Congressional Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Sign for the Oxford Casino Hotel
Maine Online Casino Plans Face Rules, Lawsuit and Delay
ReadWrite
Screenshot of the Chumba Casino website interface showing various slot games.
Florida Lawsuits Target Chumba, Stake Over Sweepstakes Play
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract smartphone behind a red regulatory barrier representing scrutiny of sportsbook AI and bettor protection.
Gambling

Sportsbooks Face New York Scrutiny Over AI and At-Risk Bettors
ReadWrite11 hours

New York’s Gaming Commission unanimously advanced proposals to restrict how licensed mobile sportsbooks use AI to personalize promotions and wagering advice, alongside new requirements to identify and contact patrons who...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software