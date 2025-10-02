Contractor defrauds neighbours of $400,000 to fund gambling trips

A man from Smith County, Texas, has been subject to an affidavit for allegedly defrauding his neighbours of $400,000 to fund his personal life, including gambling trips.

Brian Christopher Glass of Bullard was hired by the couple next door to renovate their home after lightning rendered their property a devastated wreck. His company, Glass Limitless Homes and Design, received the lion’s share of the payment to cover the environmental damage.

After months of dereliction and the couple hiring a private investigator, Glass now finds himself in the custody of the Smith County Police Department with a substantial bond for his alleged actions.

Contractor uses property payment to fund casino trips

Initially, the couple, who have not been named in the report from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, had been attempting to recover their family home after the force of nature caused the damage.

Looking to their neighbour next door, Glass, who had his own company, they placed their trust in his experience. The couple, after a series of concerns, hired a private investigator and then alerted the authorities.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said, “Between April 2024 and July 2024, Glass was paid over $500,000 by the homeowners for the construction.”

This was the result of an investigation that led to the arrest of Glass, and it found that he had traveled to Louisiana and Oklahoma for gambling at casino resorts. He reportedly took half a million dollars from the couple, and the $400,000 was used to fund this lifestyle.

“Around July 2024, the victims learned that the subcontractors had quit working due to not being paid by Glass. When the homeowners contacted Glass, he informed them that he needed more money above and beyond the agreed construction price in the signed contract,” said the police report.

The couple attempted to complete the home by paying the subcontractors and businesses that had not received any money from Glass.

Leaving them in financial jeopardy, while Glass did not take responsibility for the situation or the possible threat of fraudulent behavior, despite having entered into a signed contract to complete the renovations.

Glass on $250,000 bond

Glass has been charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and has been placed on a $250,000 bond while in custody at Smith County Jail.

The Smith County Sheriff was vocal about trusting businesses in a corresponding statement, saying, “Always remember, there are many people out there who would like to separate you from your hard-earned money. These might even be people you know and trust. Don’t learn the hard way.”

