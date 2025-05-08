Swiss Casinos awarded environmental certification

The Switzerland-based multi-channel operator Swiss Casinos has secured a certification which means it meets environmental requirements and standards.

The brand has earned the ISO 14001 which spans environmental policy, planning, implementation, monitoring and measurement, as well as corrective actions and continuous improvement.

This is an international standard that is awarded to those who can demonstrate their commitment to reducing environmental impact and more.

According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the benefits can include enhanced environmental performance, regulatory compliance, cost savings, stakeholder and customer trust, risk management, and operational excellence.

Swiss Casinos has a number of projects it is committed to

Marcel Tobler, Chief Executive Officer at Swiss Casinos, said: “We are delighted to have received ISO 14001 certification and to meet the standards and requirements set within its framework.

“Our commitment to the environment is a deep as it is authentic, and we have long been working towards reducing our impact on the environment while improving environmental performance.

“The team has done an incredible job of not only meeting the standards set under ISO 14001 but exceeding them, ensuring Swiss Casinos sets the standard for others to follow.”

The company currently operates four casinos in Zürich, St. Gallen, Pfäffikon, and Schaffhausen, but later this year, it will replace the Schaffhausen branch with a new casino in Winterthur.

Marcel continued: “Of course, our work does not stop here, and we will continue to ensure we are doing all we can to maximise environmental performance and reduce the impact we have on the wonderful world around us.”

Alongside its environmental focuses, the company has a number of commitments listed online, including supporting the Happy Togo project. The aim is to help the population of Togo in western Africa develop sustainable economic, social, and ecological services.

The operator also has a partnership between the St. Gallen Casino and the Addiction Center to not only provide general support, but to expand information and advice services for those who may need it or those who could be at risk of becoming addicted to gambling.

