Sweepstakes casinos teetering on edge of being banned in Montana

Sweepstakes casinos just can’t catch a break in the US at the moment. Montana is one step away from banning the iGaming loophole, which would make it the first state to actually ban them.

Currently sitting at 75% progression, outside of the Governor pushing back on the bill, Montana’s sweepstakes casino ban is a done deal. Both the state’s House and Senate have approved the bill, SB555.

Montana’s bill currently states that those who violate its rulings will find themselves lumped with a fine of “not more than $50,000” or “imprisoned for not more than 10 years, or both, for each violation.”

As such, sweepstakes casinos are already fleeing the state. Operators like VGW, which runs the Chumba and Luckyland casinos, have already pulled out of the state.

Montana follows suit with sweepstakes casino ban

Crackdowns across America are happening, with Louisiana and Pennsylvania being more recent entries into the fray. New York, New Jersey, and California are also striking back against what is effectively a giant loophole. However, some states like Maryland have fallen foul to bureaucracy, and Mississippi has outright rejected the idea of banning them.

New York’s senator, Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., who is also Chair of the NYS Senate Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Committee, said in March that it’s hard to regulate “operators… located offshore” and that they want to close the “loophole”.

As sweepstakes casinos don’t technically allow you to gamble with your own money, they manage to act as if it’s not just gambling. Players buy bundles of “gold coins” and “sweep coins” – sometimes referred to as something else – which are then used to either simply play the game for no cash prize (gold coins) or for cash prizes through the sweep coins.

However, there’s no regulations or preventative measures in most sweepstakes casinos. This can lead to the vulnerable becoming quickly addicted and spending far too much money on gambling through these cash bundles.

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Casino

Ocean Casino Resort celebrates 7th birthday with "Lucky Summer of Sevens"
Jacob Woodward2 hours

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is marking its seventh anniversary this summer with a spectacular lineup dubbed the "Lucky Summer of Sevens," which is promising more than $7 million worth...

