New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the surprising return of Justice League characters

New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the surprising return of Justice League characters

New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the return of Flash and possibly the Justice League. The image depicts The Flash from the game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," standing in a devastated urban setting with palm trees and scattered debris around him. His costume is vibrant red with a golden lightning bolt emblem on his chest, and he is gesturing outward with his hands in a welcoming or questioning pose. The environment suggests recent destruction, and The Flash's expression and body language indicate a moment of calm or inquiry amidst the chaos.
tl;dr

  • A recent cutscene from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has unveiled both familiar and new faces, sparking discussions about the story’s direction.
  • Rocksteady Studios introduced Mrs. Freeze in Season 2, but some fans were unimpressed with her outfits despite her new freeze tech.
  • The cutscene suggests potential plot twists involving the return of "good" Justice League members and raises questions about the game's storyline and character revivals.

A recent cutscene from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has unveiled both familiar and new faces, shedding light on the next character that players can control. The scene has sparked discussions concerning the story’s direction.

Last week, Rocksteady Studios introduced Mrs. Freeze in its live service game as part of Season 2’s launch. According to Rocksteady’s patch notes, “Mrs. Freeze is bringing some much-needed expertise to the Squad in the form of her freeze tech, primarily used for her super-slick traversal.” However, some fans were not impressed with the character’s outfits.

The scene also revealed The Flash’s return after the Suicide Squad rescues him from captivity, having eliminated a post-launch Brainiac character as part of the season’s content. The Suicide Squad had previously reportedly killed The Flash along with several other Justice League members to protect Metropolis from Brainiac in the game’s main storyline.

In March, Sony reportedly gave refunds to fans after it received mixed reviews upon its release in January, with some players complaining about game-breaking issues and a low player count.

Suicide Squad cutscene divides fans

Opinions have varied on the direction the developers have taken. Some players found it unexpectedly refreshing, while others believed a plot twist involving the return of “good” Justice League members was inevitable.

Questions are circulating about the details of The Flash’s return, its implications for Brainiac’s overarching scheme, and the potential resurrection of other characters thought to be killed by the Suicide Squad, like Batman, Green Lantern, and Superman.

One user on Reddit criticized the developer for not making the story clearer: “I am vastly saddened that nobody even mentioned that having this conversation is proof that Rocksteady doesn’t even care enough to even tell its dwindling player base what even happened.”

Another user said that the game couldn’t be saved, adding that “they just have a skeleton crew rolling out the rest of their content.”

Regarding the Flash
byu/JaMoraht inSuicideSquadGaming

The Suicide Squad game has also divided fans after the death of the corrupted Batman from the Arkham trilogy, who was executed by Harley Quinn. Critics argued that this did not honor the character, especially since he was voiced by the late Kevin Conroy, well remembered as Batman’s voice from the DC cartoons beginning in the 1990s.

However, the new cutscene suggests that the Suicide Squad may have removed clones of the original Justice League during the main storyline, with the true members held captive by Brainiac. Yet, there are theories suggesting that the original Justice League members were indeed killed by the Suicide Squad, only for Brainiac to revive them. It is now up to Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark to rescue them.

In another noteworthy moment from the cutscene, The Flash collapses after seeing the Suicide Squad, while questioning why they aren’t imprisoned. His reappearance raises further questions, yet the scene ends without further explanation about why he is back.

Featured image: Rocksteady

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

