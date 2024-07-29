New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the surprising return of Justice League characters

A recent cutscene from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has unveiled both familiar and new faces, shedding light on the next character that players can control. The scene has sparked discussions concerning the story’s direction.

Last week, Rocksteady Studios introduced Mrs. Freeze in its live service game as part of Season 2’s launch. According to Rocksteady’s patch notes, “Mrs. Freeze is bringing some much-needed expertise to the Squad in the form of her freeze tech, primarily used for her super-slick traversal.” However, some fans were not impressed with the character’s outfits.

This is exactly the one example of stuff I will never want to see in a video game. Do this and guarantee to lose a sale. This is Mrs. Freeze from Suicide Squad by Sweet Baby Inc. On top of that hideous clothing, she looks absolutely terrible! pic.twitter.com/8GnpM8f1EG — GameCharactersAI (@GameCharacterAI) July 26, 2024

The scene also revealed The Flash’s return after the Suicide Squad rescues him from captivity, having eliminated a post-launch Brainiac character as part of the season’s content. The Suicide Squad had previously reportedly killed The Flash along with several other Justice League members to protect Metropolis from Brainiac in the game’s main storyline.

In March, Sony reportedly gave refunds to fans after it received mixed reviews upon its release in January, with some players complaining about game-breaking issues and a low player count.

Suicide Squad cutscene divides fans

Opinions have varied on the direction the developers have taken. Some players found it unexpectedly refreshing, while others believed a plot twist involving the return of “good” Justice League members was inevitable.

Questions are circulating about the details of The Flash’s return, its implications for Brainiac’s overarching scheme, and the potential resurrection of other characters thought to be killed by the Suicide Squad, like Batman, Green Lantern, and Superman.

One user on Reddit criticized the developer for not making the story clearer: “I am vastly saddened that nobody even mentioned that having this conversation is proof that Rocksteady doesn’t even care enough to even tell its dwindling player base what even happened.”

Another user said that the game couldn’t be saved, adding that “they just have a skeleton crew rolling out the rest of their content.”

The Suicide Squad game has also divided fans after the death of the corrupted Batman from the Arkham trilogy, who was executed by Harley Quinn. Critics argued that this did not honor the character, especially since he was voiced by the late Kevin Conroy, well remembered as Batman’s voice from the DC cartoons beginning in the 1990s.

However, the new cutscene suggests that the Suicide Squad may have removed clones of the original Justice League during the main storyline, with the true members held captive by Brainiac. Yet, there are theories suggesting that the original Justice League members were indeed killed by the Suicide Squad, only for Brainiac to revive them. It is now up to Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark to rescue them.

In another noteworthy moment from the cutscene, The Flash collapses after seeing the Suicide Squad, while questioning why they aren’t imprisoned. His reappearance raises further questions, yet the scene ends without further explanation about why he is back.

Featured image: Rocksteady