Stream like you are in the Fallout Vault with this themed gear from Elgato

Okay, so the TV show has dropped and the world is going mad. You can play Fallout 76 for free this weekend, pick it up for free on Amazon Prime gaming, and get yourself some Fallout blue-light glasses now Elgato has only gone and released very cool limited-edition Fallout-themed streaming gear so you can pretend you are broadcasting from deep within the wasteland.

The gear was first announced in a post on the official Elgato X account that simply read:

“Introducing Fallout Edition customs.

“Gear up with limited edition Stream Deck, Wave DX, Wave XLR, and Wave Mic Arm LP.”

The post was accompanied by a short Pip-Boy video and appropriate 1940s music. It was very cool.

Introducing @Fallout Edition customs. ☢️ Gear up with limited edition Stream Deck, Wave DX, Wave XLR, and Wave Mic Arm LP. Available now: https://t.co/2E4BoxvjPA pic.twitter.com/BQwBvl7v3q — Elgato (@elgato) April 11, 2024

Elgato tells us we can now “turn chaos into content”, a slogan which presumably the marketing bods are very pleased with.

The gear all looks ready nice and Elgato is selling it separately or you can buy one of two (not cheap bundles). Let’s have a look at those options first:

Bundle 1

The Vault Overseer Broadcast Kit comes with 10% off and a free XLR cable and contains Stream Deck MK.2, Wave DX, Wave XLR, Wave Mic Arm LP, and XLR Cable.

For this full package, it is going to set you back £458.96

Bundle 2

Vault Overseer Audio Kit, again with the same freebies as above and comes in cheaper as it is without the Stream Deck and comprises a Wave DX, Wave XLR, Wave Mic Arm LP, and XLR Cable. This will cost you the princely sum of £323.97.

So, not cheap but this stuff is limited and riding the wave of popularity and, of course, being Elgato, is very good quality if you are a content creator.

You can check out the full range at Elgato’s site.