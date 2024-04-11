Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Free Xbox games to play this weekend including Fallout 76

Free Xbox games to play this weekend including Fallout 76

An image of the characters from Fallout 76

To get you in the mood for the new Amazon Fallout TV show, or maybe the TV show has got you in the mood for the game, either way, Xbox Free Play Days are taking advantage of the increased hype of living in a nuclear wasteland by making Fallout 76 one of the three games you can play entirely free of charge this weekend.

All you need is an Xbox and you can get out there into the wastelands until April 15th. Generally, for free weekends, you don’t even need a Core Game Pass subscription.

If a bleak dystopian future is not for you then there are other options as well. PGA Tour 2K23 is the recent reboot of the classic golfing sim of yesteryear and features gorgeous graphics and stress-free gameplay, as long as you can forgive the slightly wayward swing mechanic that stopped this from being as good as it perhaps should have been.

The final game of the three is a new one. Released last month Classified: France ‘44 should probably tip you off that we are going to Occupied France towards the end of World War 2.

Here you must command an elite team of allied special operators in Nazi-occupied France wreaking havoc in the run-up to D-Day in this ambitious turn-based tactics game. Considering you may not have played it, it’s really rather good if you like wargames and turn-based stuff and we would recommend you give it a go.

It has a Very Positive rating on Steam and if you like the idea of an X-Com vibe in a war setting this could be the surprise of the bunch for you.

Fallout 76 on the other hand is already part of Game Pass anyway so its best use to you is either a reminder it exists, or maybe to play some multiplayer action with friends who don’t have access to it in the first place.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

promotional title card for Vampire Survivors showing a scowling, undead man with a Dracula-type high collar behind the words Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation — but first, Contra DLC!
Owen Good
Pokémon Necrozma looms in the background of the advertising of Pokémon Go Fest 2024
Niantic teases Necrozma ahead of Pokémon Go Fest 2024
Brian-Damien Morgan
An image from the Middle Ages era in Memoriapolis
Cool new city builder will let you construct the metropolis of your dreams across four distinct eras
Paul McNally
An image of the characters from Fallout 76
Free Xbox games to play this weekend including Fallout 76
Paul McNally
The browser section of the EA Play client
EA Play prices hiked – increases land on all tiers from next month
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

promotional title card for Vampire Survivors showing a scowling, undead man with a Dracula-type high collar behind the words Vampire Survivors
Gaming

Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation — but first, Contra DLC!
Owen Good16 mins

Vampire Survivors, the wildly replayable bullet-hell roguelite that launched in the fall of 2022, will come to PlayStation 4 and PS5 this summer, the developer announced on Wednesday during indie...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.