Free Xbox games to play this weekend including Fallout 76

To get you in the mood for the new Amazon Fallout TV show, or maybe the TV show has got you in the mood for the game, either way, Xbox Free Play Days are taking advantage of the increased hype of living in a nuclear wasteland by making Fallout 76 one of the three games you can play entirely free of charge this weekend.

All you need is an Xbox and you can get out there into the wastelands until April 15th. Generally, for free weekends, you don’t even need a Core Game Pass subscription.

If a bleak dystopian future is not for you then there are other options as well. PGA Tour 2K23 is the recent reboot of the classic golfing sim of yesteryear and features gorgeous graphics and stress-free gameplay, as long as you can forgive the slightly wayward swing mechanic that stopped this from being as good as it perhaps should have been.

The final game of the three is a new one. Released last month Classified: France ‘44 should probably tip you off that we are going to Occupied France towards the end of World War 2.

Here you must command an elite team of allied special operators in Nazi-occupied France wreaking havoc in the run-up to D-Day in this ambitious turn-based tactics game. Considering you may not have played it, it’s really rather good if you like wargames and turn-based stuff and we would recommend you give it a go.

It has a Very Positive rating on Steam and if you like the idea of an X-Com vibe in a war setting this could be the surprise of the bunch for you.

Fallout 76 on the other hand is already part of Game Pass anyway so its best use to you is either a reminder it exists, or maybe to play some multiplayer action with friends who don’t have access to it in the first place.