Sports company Better Collective launches AI-powered auto-built bet tool ‘Playbook’

The digital sports media group Better Collective has launched ‘Playbook,’ which it describes as an AI-powered betting solution that will change how fans place bets.

The launch comes after the company issued a press release in February, which shared details of a pilot-like program run in New Orleans. The pilot program has now been scaled into the full product.

“At its core, Playbook is built to make betting seamless and more engaging for fans. Playbook enhances the user experience by delivering an actionable link – utilising bet slip image recognition built on AI and smart deeplinks – from betting content and tips that opens directly into a sportsbook app or website with the bet pre-loaded,” the company explains.

In a how-to video, the Playbook replies to people on the X platform (formerly Twitter) with pre-built bet slips. It shows the official account sharing a parlay and then suggests people can reply to the post with their sportsbook of choice.

From there, Playbook is supposed to rely in seconds with an auto-built bet slip. Six sportsbooks are currently compatible with the platform.

Playbook launches ahead of NFL season, with more markets in the pipeline

The video ends with the following statement: “Manual bets are dead, auto-built slips are the future.”

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Collective, said: “Playbook reflects our ambition to lead in delivering unique, and engaging sports betting experiences for sports fans and bettors while driving strong retention value for our partners.

“This positions Better Collective uniquely within the global sports betting ecosystem, where sports fans wager more than 1.5 trillion EUR annually.”

The gambling-related tool has launched ahead of the NFL season, but Better Collective states that additional key markets are in the pipeline. The company also plans to build out a broader AI suite of tools and betting assistants.

Featured Image: Screenshot via The Action Network/Playbook YouTube video