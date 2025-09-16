Home Sports company Better Collective launches AI-powered auto-built bet tool ‘Playbook’

Sports company Better Collective launches AI-powered auto-built bet tool ‘Playbook’

better collective playbook

The digital sports media group Better Collective has launched ‘Playbook,’ which it describes as an AI-powered betting solution that will change how fans place bets.

The launch comes after the company issued a press release in February, which shared details of a pilot-like program run in New Orleans. The pilot program has now been scaled into the full product.

“At its core, Playbook is built to make betting seamless and more engaging for fans. Playbook enhances the user experience by delivering an actionable link – utilising bet slip image recognition built on AI and smart deeplinks – from betting content and tips that opens directly into a sportsbook app or website with the bet pre-loaded,” the company explains.

In a how-to video, the Playbook replies to people on the X platform (formerly Twitter) with pre-built bet slips. It shows the official account sharing a parlay and then suggests people can reply to the post with their sportsbook of choice.

From there, Playbook is supposed to rely in seconds with an auto-built bet slip. Six sportsbooks are currently compatible with the platform.

Playbook launches ahead of NFL season, with more markets in the pipeline

The video ends with the following statement: “Manual bets are dead, auto-built slips are the future.”

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Collective, said: “Playbook reflects our ambition to lead in delivering unique, and engaging sports betting experiences for sports fans and bettors while driving strong retention value for our partners.

“This positions Better Collective uniquely within the global sports betting ecosystem, where sports fans wager more than 1.5 trillion EUR annually.”

The gambling-related tool has launched ahead of the NFL season, but Better Collective states that additional key markets are in the pipeline. The company also plans to build out a broader AI suite of tools and betting assistants.

Featured Image: Screenshot via The Action Network/Playbook YouTube video

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Entain has unveiled a range of new features as part of its ‘product innovation strategy’ to enhance its betting offerings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Decorative image of a person holding up a phone in front of blurred image of a stadium pitch.
Entain details new sportsbook features to enhance customer experience
Graeme Hanna
A photograph of a stack of legal documents resting on a polished mahogany desk. The topmost sheet prominently displays the word "LAWSUIT" written in bold, black capital letters, slightly blurred from age. The papers are a mix of cream and off-white, with visible creases and aged edges, casting soft shadows across the surface. A vintage brass desk lamp with a green glass shade sits to the side, illuminating the stack with a warm, focused glow.
Robinhood files lawsuit against Massachusetts Gaming Commission and Attorney General
Sophie Atkinson
FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation. FINTRAC logo on top of black background
FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation
Rachael Davies
bragg gaming q2
Bragg announces new financing agreement with Bank of Montreal
Rachael Davies
Horse races. Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races
Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Entain has unveiled a range of new features as part of its ‘product innovation strategy’ to enhance its betting offerings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Decorative image of a person holding up a phone in front of blurred image of a stadium pitch.
Betting

Entain details new sportsbook features to enhance customer experience
Graeme Hanna1 hour

Entain has unveiled a range of new features as part of its ‘product innovation strategy’ to enhance its betting offerings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software