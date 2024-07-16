Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Near complete version of Space Marine 2 leaks to torrent sites months before release, companies need to look after their devs better

Near complete version of Space Marine 2 leaks to torrent sites months before release, companies need to look after their devs better

A Space Marine killing aliens in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

There must be an air of despair this morning amongst those who have slaved away to nearly finish Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 – a sequel that has been over a decade in the making. You sit down at your desk for the day ahead and browse a few game news sites and the first thing you see are stories that a build of the game from two weeks ago is now rampaging freely around the internet as a torrent.

You can’t get it back. You can’t pull it down, it’s a torrent, and it’s seeded everywhere now. Stupid people playing it are uploading footage to YouTube and they are getting hit by copyright strikes but this is a small win. All your efforts of the past few years have been stolen and distributed before anybody ever got the chance to say ‘Well done, thanks for your hard work.’

The life of a dev is hard enough. These days you get laid off for merely completing a project on time to keep the margins up so it’s especially harsh when all that work is in the gleeful hands of those who dabble in the darker arts of game piracy and then judge you on something that isn’t even polished up yet.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

The build circulating isn’t finished completely but it’s totally playable, even in multiplayer. It is beyond ridiculous that this has leaked and it is high time companies took some responsibility for securing their assets properly and protecting their staff from this kind of mental trauma.

At a board meeting further down the line, it may well be brought up that the game didn’t sell as well as expected because of this leak. Profits are down, people need to be laid off. No. You need to protect your assets better and blame those who need to be blamed.

It’s a massive peeve of mine when my data gets leaked by a big company and I get a “maybe you should change your password” email. No, I should be able to keep my password. If I want the same password on multiple sites, I should be able to do that. What should be happening is you secure your servers enough so I don’t have to change my password. These companies force me to hand off my data anyway and then leave it lying around on the coffee table for anybody to take. Then somehow it is my fault for having the same password.

It’s the same here. You have worked on a game that is important to your company for years, how do you let a 70-odd gig torrent through the door? Or Disney, one password, and the entire Slack is your oyster.

I know it’s not as easy as it sounds but I probably don’t care. As a journo I have to sign NDAs at the like to even look at software in advance and there will have been builds sent out for evaluation to stakeholders and the like – how do you keep track of them all – no, I actually don’t care. You just need to do it. For the sake of all those people this morning who are feeling so dejected at a heinously bad lack of security somewhere.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A glamour shot of the left and right Ursa Minor Airline joysticks
First look at Winwing’s Ursa Minor Airline joystick – sim pilots get ready, this is an entry-level gamechanger
Paul McNally
An image showcasing a dimly lit office or studio filled with high-end gaming equipment and empty workstations, evoking a sense of abandonment
AI is increasing job anxiety within the gaming industry
Rachael Davies
Coaching in College Football 25
What is Pipeline in College Football 25?
Jacob Woodward
Giants Software and Straight4 shake hands on the Project Motor Racing deal
Project Motor Racing: GIANTS Software adds new racing sim to its simulator stable in major partnership deal with iconic developer
Paul McNally
Two college football players in College Football 25
How to invite friends to Dynasty in College Football 25
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A glamour shot of the left and right Ursa Minor Airline joysticks
Gadgets

First look at Winwing’s Ursa Minor Airline joystick - sim pilots get ready, this is an entry-level gamechanger
Paul McNally7 mins

Winwing has long been in the sim peripheral game but until recently the focus on available equipment was all military for sim such as DCS. That’s still going to remain...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.