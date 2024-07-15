Disney hackers hang “inside man” out to dry as they name him and say they will release all his personal information “as a warning”

Lie with dogs and you will wake up with fleas. The old proverb still rings true to this day and a Disney employee today will allegedly be waking up to a cold chill and a morning of internal meetings after being outed as “the inside man” in the Disney hack which has seen 1 Tebibyte (around 1.1TB) of data lifted from its servers. The hack supposedly includes information on unreleased games, images, internal messaging, and pretty much everything.

There has already been information leaked elsewhere this morning about an unknown Aliens game rumored to be Fireteam Elite 2 from an internal Disney presentation. This is going to be a rough few weeks for them.

None more so than for the alleged inside man who was named in an intimidating warning to others not to cross the group. Readwrite is not publishing the name of the employee as we do not wish to add to the pile on, but our research confirms he has been at the company for almost nine years and lives in Los Angeles.

The message posted online by the hackers reads:

DISNEY INTERNAL SLACK 1.1TiB of data, almost 10,000 channels, every message and file possible, dumped. Unreleased projects, raw images and code, some logins, links to internal api/web pages, and more! Have fun sifting through it, there is a lot there. We tried to hold off until we got deeper in, but our inside man got cold feet and kicked us out! I thought we had something special [Name of employee was here] Consider the dropping of literally every bit of personal info you have, from logins to credit cards to SSN, as a warning for people in the future. MAGNET

>Disney has been hacked >1TiB of data stolen (unreleased projects, logins, images codes..) pic.twitter.com/nGi5Fv6Qgj — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) July 13, 2024

Even with his “cold feet” it seems the hackers managed to breach the company’s Slack defenses and gain access to almost anything they wanted. Disney is yet to comment but from what we have seen online the hack seems to be genuine and as yet there has been no mention of a ransom, the data seems to have just been released through normal hacker channels.

As we wait to see what information follows the leak we can be sure Disney’s not exactly unsubstantial legal team will be gearing up as you read this.