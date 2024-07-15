Languagesx
New Aliens: Fireteam Elite game sequel rumored for 2025 release

New Aliens: Fireteam Elite game sequel rumored for 2025 release

New Aliens Fireteam Elite sequel rumored for 2025 release. Depiction of Aliens game with alien in dark landscape
The leak comes on the same day Disney was hacked
TL:DR

  • Rumors suggest a sequel to "Aliens: Fireteam Elite" is in development, possibly releasing in 2025.
  • Leaked documents hint at new gameplay features like "Annihilation" mode and fixed character archetypes.
  • No official confirmation from Cold Iron Studio yet, with a potential release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

There is speculation suggesting that a sequel to the 2021 video game “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” may be in the works, with a potential release set for 2025. The rumor was fueled by leaked screenshots of a document on social media platforms, including Reddit, detailing what could be the next installment in the Alien game series. This possible sequel, named “Project Macondo,” is said to introduce new gameplay features such as “Annihilation,” a variant of the Horde Mode popular in other shooters, filled with Xenomorph challenges.

The information comes as it was revealed that 1 Tebibyte (around 1.1TB) of data was lifted from Disney’s servers, which includes information on unreleased games, images, internal messaging, and pretty much everything.

The Alien franchise is already anticipating a new game launch at the end of 2024. This upcoming release, titled “Alien: Rogue Incursion,” marks the series’ debut on virtual reality platforms and is under development by Survios. “Alien: Rogue Incursion” is expected to cater to VR enthusiasts with immersive gameplay and new features.

Meanwhile, the 2025 game, still under wraps, appears to be tailored for fans of action-based experiences. It is promising to build on the legacy of its predecessors while introducing fresh elements to the franchise.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Leaked
byu/firemonkey11 inAliensFireteamElite

What is the new Aliens game about?

The apparent sequel to “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” is reportedly set to widen the scope of the original game by introducing improved mechanics, new adversaries, new weaponry, and more game modes, alongside a fresh story.

Unlike its predecessor’s personalization features, the new installment may have “fixed preset character archetypes and non-customizable characters,” in contrast to the weapon customization that players enjoyed in the first game. The sequel is also expected to rely on console voice chat applications, moving away from the in-game voice chat feature used previously.

Interestingly, the leaked document outlining the details suggests a departure from the usual gaming monetization strategies, such as micro-transactions, loot boxes, and gacha systems, which have faced widespread criticism in recent years.

However, whether the document is authentic remains unconfirmed as it appears to have been created some time ago, and its contents might have changed during the development process. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Cold Iron Studio regarding the development of a new Alien video game.

If this sequel to “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” is indeed in development, it is hoped that there will be more information soon. The documents suggest that the game is aiming for a release window between July and September of 2025 and is expected to be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Featured image: Canva / Ideogram

tags
