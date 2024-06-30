Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Warhammer 40k games have been big hits with both fans of the franchise and newbies, introduced to the world of the Space Marines for the first time.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the follow-up to the first iteration of this third-person escapade, furthering the story, adding new modes, and more.

Here, we’ll reveal the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 release date, its trailers, platforms, editions, and hopefully answer other questions you may have about the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 release date

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will officially release on all platforms on September 9, 2024.

This date, however, can be brought forward by four days (September 5) if you purchase one of the more expensive editions which we’ll take you through later.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailers

There have been a bunch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailers, so we’re just going to give you three to look at here, and some commentary on what these contain.

The first trailer we’re taking a look at is the initial reveal trailer for the game. This one is a fully CGI affair which gives us an insight into what kind of vibe this title has, and most importantly, our first look at a very special returning character.

Next up, we have our first look at some actual gameplay for Space Marine 2. Considering this was supposedly ‘Alpha’ footage, it looked pretty polished overall, with the visuals looking extremely crisp as well as being as gory as ever.

The last, and also latest trailer we have for Space Marine 2, is the Gameplay Overview trailer. This one is a whopping six minutes long, so you know you’re getting some meaty information on various parts of the game.

It covers both the Story Mode and brand new Operations co-op mode, deep diving into what kin of action to expect.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 platforms

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only, no older generation consoles in sight.

Similar to that of Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2 has opted for a new gen only console release, which is probably a trend we’ll see a lot of games taking moving forward.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 editions

Instead of the usual edition format of Standard, Deluxe, etc. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has five separate editions, each containing different items.

Here is a full list of the editions and what you’ll get inside:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Standard Edition

Full Game

Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition

Full Game

Season Pass

Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)

Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition (Physical)

Full Game

Season Pass

Exclusive Steelbook

Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)

Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition

Full Game

Season Pass

Ultramarines Champion DLC

Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)

Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition

Full Game

Season Pass

Exclusive Steelbook

172-page Hardcover Book

Lieutenant Titus Statue

Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)

Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Game Pass?

At this current time, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will not be coming to Game Pass.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation as to if we’ll ever see this Warhammer 40k iteration on the service, but since it is all up in the air at the moment, there’s no way of saying for sure either way.

Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have PVP?

Yes, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Space Marine 2 does have PVP.

There are three confirmed PVP modes – Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture & Control, allowing for some intense 6v6 action against players around the world.