Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

A Space Marine in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40k games have been big hits with both fans of the franchise and newbies, introduced to the world of the Space Marines for the first time.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the follow-up to the first iteration of this third-person escapade, furthering the story, adding new modes, and more.

Here, we’ll reveal the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 release date, its trailers, platforms, editions, and hopefully answer other questions you may have about the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 release date

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will officially release on all platforms on September 9, 2024.

This date, however, can be brought forward by four days (September 5) if you purchase one of the more expensive editions which we’ll take you through later.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailers

There have been a bunch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailers, so we’re just going to give you three to look at here, and some commentary on what these contain.

The first trailer we’re taking a look at is the initial reveal trailer for the game. This one is a fully CGI affair which gives us an insight into what kind of vibe this title has, and most importantly, our first look at a very special returning character.

Next up, we have our first look at some actual gameplay for Space Marine 2. Considering this was supposedly ‘Alpha’ footage, it looked pretty polished overall, with the visuals looking extremely crisp as well as being as gory as ever.

The last, and also latest trailer we have for Space Marine 2, is the Gameplay Overview trailer. This one is a whopping six minutes long, so you know you’re getting some meaty information on various parts of the game.

It covers both the Story Mode and brand new Operations co-op mode, deep diving into what kin of action to expect.

 

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 platforms

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only, no older generation consoles in sight.

Similar to that of Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2 has opted for a new gen only console release, which is probably a trend we’ll see a lot of games taking moving forward.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 editions

A Space Marine killing aliens in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Instead of the usual edition format of Standard, Deluxe, etc. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has five separate editions, each containing different items.

Here is a full list of the editions and what you’ll get inside:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Standard Edition

  • Full Game
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition

  • Full Game
  • Season Pass
  • Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition (Physical)

  • Full Game
  • Season Pass
  • Exclusive Steelbook
  • Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition

  • Full Game
  • Season Pass
  • Ultramarines Champion DLC
  • Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition

  • Full Game
  • Season Pass
  • Exclusive Steelbook
  • 172-page Hardcover Book
  • Lieutenant Titus Statue
  • Up to 4 days Early Access (Pre-order only)
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC (Pre-order only)

Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Game Pass?

At this current time, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will not be coming to Game Pass.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation as to if we’ll ever see this Warhammer 40k iteration on the service, but since it is all up in the air at the moment, there’s no way of saying for sure either way.

Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have PVP?

The PVP mode in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Yes, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Space Marine 2 does have PVP.

There are three confirmed PVP modes – Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture & Control, allowing for some intense 6v6 action against players around the world.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

