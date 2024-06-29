Languagesx
Black Myth: Wukong – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Black Myth: Wukong – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

The main character of Black Myth: Wukong

Epic boss battles against mythical creatures are all the rage these days (we’re looking at you FromSoftware) and with Black Myth: Wukong, that tradition continues.

Being loosely based on China’s most famous fantasy novel, “Journey to the West”, you’ll play as the Destined One, taking on all those that are in your path to confront your destiny.

Below, we’ll break down a bunch of info on Black Myth: Wukong including its release date, trailers, platforms, editions, and more, so you know as much as possible before diving into this incredible-looking game.

Black Myth: Wukong release date

It seems like we’ve been waiting an age for Black Myth: Wukong to come out but we now finally have a release date – for some platforms at least…

Black Myth: Wukong will release on August 20, 2024 on PS5 and PC. Xbox owners, however, will have to wait longer.

This is due to the game not meeting Game Science’s “quality standards”, therefore needing some more time to cook in the oven.

As of right now, there is no new release date for Xbox consoles. So, unfortunately, it’s just a waiting game for when Black Myth: Wukong will be ready on those devices.

Black Myth: Wukong trailers

There have been quite a few different trailers for Black Myth: Wukong, so we’ll just detail three in timeline order so you’re able to get the full picture.

The first trailer that we saw from the game was actually a massive gameplay reveal. This is pretty unheard of when it comes to trailers of any kind, so it was a great surprise, and one that really wowed gamers.

The fast-paced action and Soulslike nature, definitely grabbed the attention of most, with the added layer of impressive visuals that looked ‘next gen’.

Next up, we’ve got another lengthy trailer featuring a six minute cutscene, showing off Game Science’s attention to the cinematic nature of the game.

 

And finally, we have the release date trailer. This one give us the most details about the different areas that you’ll be visiting in the game, coupled with a glimpse at various bosses, almost FromSoft style.

Black Myth: Wukong platforms

Black Myth: Wukong will be playable on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S only.

This means it’s one of those titles that is looking to skip the older generation of consoles, hopefully in an effort to provide a game that is of the highest fidelity possible without having to cater to that outdated tech.

Black Myth: Wukong editions

There are four editions for Black Myth: Wukong – the Digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition.

Here are the contents of each edition so you can choose your desired package:

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Standard Edition

  • Full Game

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Full Game
  • Weapon: Bronzecloud Staff
  • Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, and Folk Opera Buskins
  • Curio: Wind Chimes
  • Selected Digital Soundtrack

Black Myth: Wukong Deluxe Edition

  • Steam Digital Deluxe Activation Code
  • Steel Case
  • Chaos at the Peach Banquet Silk Scroll
  • Warranty Certificate
  • Thunderstone Ring
  • Stamps and Postcard
  • Wind Chime Necklace
  • Gold Sun Crow Pin
  • The Constricting Headband

Black Myth: Wukong Collector’s Edition

  • Steam Digital Deluxe Activation Code
  • Steel Case
  • Teaching of the Heart Sutra Silk Scroll
  • Warranty Certificate
  • Thunderstone Ring
  • Stamps and Postcard
  • Wind Chime Necklace
  • Gold Sun Crow Pin
  • The Constricting Headband
  • Confront Destiny 40cm Protagonist Statue

One thing to note here is that even though the last two editions of the game are physical, there are no discs included, meaning there are only ‘digital’ copies of the game. Codes are provided in the ‘physical’ editions to give you access to the download.

What is the Black Myth: Wukong pre-order bonus?

The pre-order bonus item in Black Myth: Wukong

There is one pre-order bonus for Black Myth: Wukong – the Trailblazer’s Scarlet Gourd. This is given to those who have pre-ordered “after the game launches” but is unclear whether it is provided when you first boot up, or you’ll have to progress the story.

This pre-order bonus is also available for all pre-orders no matter which edition you choose which is certainly welcomed for those who would just like to stick to the Standard Edition.

Is Black Myth: Wukong open world?

While Black Myth: Wukong is a Souslike title, it does not share the same properties as Elden Ring, for example, since it does not have an open world.

However, with this being said, the areas in the game are quite vast with various avenues to go down, so it’s not like it is a very tight, level by level design you might expect of a standard single player title.

Is Black Myth: Wukong on Game Pass?

A boss in Black Myth: Wukong

As of right now, Black Myth: Wukong will not be on Game Pass and there haven’t been any communications to suggest that will change.

However, since the game isn’t an exclusive, it may well come to Game Pass in the future, potentially a year after launch.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

