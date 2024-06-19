Languagesx
Xbox Game Pass' second wave of games for June starts with EA FC 24

Xbox Game Pass’ second wave of games for June starts with EA FC 24

a player celebrates a goal with a backflip, seen midair, in ea sports fc 24

EA Sports FC 24 headlines the second wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in June, as well it should — football fans are enjoying UEFA’s Euro 2024 tournament, and it will be winding up group play by the time the game arrives.

EA Sports FC 24 joins the lineup on June 25. (Knockout stage play begins June 29, for the record). The game added a UEFA Euro 2024 mode with a large title update at the beginning of the month, so Game Pass subscribers will be able to recreate or rewrite the action coming out of Germany as they see fit.

Other highlights for the second half of June include:

  • My Time at Sandrock (for Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 19: This is a blend of wholesome aesthetics with post-apocalyptic survival gameplay, like crafting, building settlements, defending those settlements, and more. The sequel to My Time at Portia (2019), it follows the same themes as its predecessor. My Time at Sandrock launched in early access in March 2021, with a full launch in November 2023.
  • Keplerth (PC) — June 20: Keplerth is a 2D sandbox role-playing game that also employs survival gameplay and tactics. Online multiplayer options mean you don’t have to go it alone. Keplert, by developer Taro, launched in 2022 after six years in early access.
  • Steamworld Dig (Cloud and Console) and Steamworld Dig 2 (Console and PC) — both on June 26: Both are Metroidvanias, Steamworld Dig launching in 2013, and the sequel in 2017. Steamworld Dig follows the subterranean adventures of a steambot digger named Rusty; Dig 2’s star is a new character, Dorothy.
  • Robin Hood — Sherwood Builders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) — June 27: This is a base-building/RPG take on the legends of Nottingham Forest. Robin Hood and his Merry Men are building their secret hideout to help those who live in the surrounding lands. Historical locations are included in the open world setting.

Once again, as games come to the service, some games leave. Here’s a reminder of what’s dropping off Xbox Game Pass:

Leaving June 30:

  • FIFA 22 (Console and PC)
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sword and Fairy Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving July 5:

  • Cricket 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

