Xbox Game Pass will lose these 5 games in June

Xbox Game Pass will be saying goodbye to five games on June 15, with some big favorites being amongst the first to leave this month.

The subscription service removes games from its content library every two weeks, usually in order to make room for new additions to the membership.

In the first couple of weeks of June, players will have one last chance to obtain achievements across these games as they’ll soon be gone.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15, 2024

Bramble: The Mountain King,

High of Life,

Rune Factory 4 Special,

Spacelines from the Far Out

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales.

All five were added to the Game Pass some time ago, with most being in June 2023 and others a year before then. If you are hoping to have one last play though, most of the games can be beaten in a comfortable enough time ahead of them being taken away.

According to HowLongToBeat data, Bramble: The Mountain King takes just 4.5 hours to 7 hours to achieve everything. High on Life is estimated to be 9.5 – 20.5 hours, Spacelines from the Far Out is 5 – 14.5 hours, and The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales is 7 – 13.5 hours.

It’s only Rune Factory 4 Special that may not be achievable at between 39 to 166 hours to beat the game.

Like always, these games will have a 20% discount on them until they leave the subscription format in June and some could appear in the Xbox Store sales.

What’s coming to the Xbox Game Pass in June 2024?

Microsoft has announced three games to be added to the Game Pass, but more will likely be coming.

So far, we know that Firework will be available from June 4 but only for the PC Game Pass. The same day will see the addition of Rolling Hills and a few weeks later, on June 18, Still Wakes the Deep will be on the Game Pass too.

While people are left in the dark about what else is to come for June, this will likely change from June 9 as the Xbox Games Showcase takes place on that date.

From there, Microsoft will probably share more about what’s to come and potentially announce plans to bring back certain classics.

Featured Image: Photo by Alex Escu on Unsplash