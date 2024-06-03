Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Xbox Game Pass will lose these 5 games in June

Xbox Game Pass will lose these 5 games in June

bramble mountain king

Xbox Game Pass will be saying goodbye to five games on June 15, with some big favorites being amongst the first to leave this month.

The subscription service removes games from its content library every two weeks, usually in order to make room for new additions to the membership.

In the first couple of weeks of June, players will have one last chance to obtain achievements across these games as they’ll soon be gone.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15, 2024

All five were added to the Game Pass some time ago, with most being in June 2023 and others a year before then. If you are hoping to have one last play though, most of the games can be beaten in a comfortable enough time ahead of them being taken away.

According to HowLongToBeat data, Bramble: The Mountain King takes just 4.5 hours to 7 hours to achieve everything. High on Life is estimated to be 9.5 – 20.5 hours, Spacelines from the Far Out is 5 – 14.5 hours, and The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales is 7 – 13.5 hours.

It’s only Rune Factory 4 Special that may not be achievable at between 39 to 166 hours to beat the game.

Like always, these games will have a 20% discount on them until they leave the subscription format in June and some could appear in the Xbox Store sales.

What’s coming to the Xbox Game Pass in June 2024?

Microsoft has announced three games to be added to the Game Pass, but more will likely be coming.

So far, we know that Firework will be available from June 4 but only for the PC Game Pass. The same day will see the addition of Rolling Hills and a few weeks later, on June 18, Still Wakes the Deep will be on the Game Pass too.

While people are left in the dark about what else is to come for June, this will likely change from June 9 as the Xbox Games Showcase takes place on that date.

From there, Microsoft will probably share more about what’s to come and potentially announce plans to bring back certain classics.

Featured Image: Photo by Alex Escu on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

An image from Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3 to get official modding support from September
Paul McNally
A glamour shot of the ROG Ally X
ROG Ally X – specs and price finally revealed – will it be the best PC handheld gaming device so far?
Paul McNally
bramble mountain king
Xbox Game Pass will lose these 5 games in June
Sophie Atkinson
Match of the Goblins artwork from the Diablo IV anniversary event.
Diablo IV announces huge first-anniversary event – here’s what we know so far
Paul McNally
An in-game shot of Concord
Concord – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of the Bambu Lab A1 3D printer
Gadgets

Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts
Paul McNally21 mins

It’s not that long again you would never have heard of Bambu Lab, and then, from seemingly out of nowhere they popped up and spun the world of 3D printing...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.