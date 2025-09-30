Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Sidepot Casino departs Arizona amid sweepstakes crackdown

Sidepot Casino departs Arizona amid sweepstakes crackdown

A sign reading "Leaving Arizona"

Sidepot Casino has decided to relocate out of Arizona after the state tightened its restrictions on sweepstakes casinos.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has been relentless in tightening overall gambling rules across 2025. Sweepstakes casinos have been the target of recent correspondence that has left many operators looking for the exit door.

Sidepot Casino, run by Fliff.inc, has been the seventh outfit to leave the state amid the regulatory push.

Sidepot exits the Arizona market

As we reported earlier this month (September 2025), the ADG issued a cease-and-desist order to Raffall. This came on the back of the operator promoting sweepstakes prizes, and the company’s links to external countries of operation were deemed a direct breach of state gaming laws.

Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming, Jackie Johnson, said, “Illegal gambling can take many forms, and it does not matter if it is labeled a sweepstakes, raffle, giveaway, or drawing.”

Sidepot Casino has become the latest figure of scrutiny for the ADG, and the operator has decided to withdraw. Betty Sweeps, Pulz, and Thrillzz were also involved in the cease communications from the regulator in August, with all of the other respective parties deciding to cut their losses.

ADG shifts focus to prediction markets

The ADG has now shifted its focus to another emerging gambling boom, driven by the prediction market rush across America. These new forms of gambling are currently living in the legal limbo of federal certification, with most, if not all, prediction providers falling under the protection and status of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

The CEA, in collaboration with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has identified a list of legal loopholes that currently enable prediction markets to operate across state lines.

This is in contrast to traditional betting providers, which must pay heavy licensing fees to operate in a state, much to their chagrin.

We reported that Kalshi has also taken on the California Tribes, stating that the ability for users to place bets on Tribal Lands is protected by the CEA and a select portion of the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA).

So the battle between the ADG and prediction markets looks to be another front in their protracted war against their definition of providers who breach The Copper State’s legislature.

Featured image: Canva.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

A photograph of a close-up view of a modern casino slot machine screen. The screen displays the vibrant words "JACKPOT" in a bold, neon-green font against a black background, with pulsating light effects around the text. The machine's brushed-metal casing reflects the ambient light, and the surrounding area is blurred with hints of plush velvet seating and dimmed, atmospheric lighting. The overall effect creates a sense of excitement and anticipation, typical of a bustling casino environment.
Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a modern wooden desk with a sleek, minimalist design. A black smartphone lies centered on the desk, its surface clean and blank, reflecting the vibrant red and yellow light. The light emanates from an unseen source, casting dramatic shadows and highlighting the smooth grain of the wood and the phone's reflective surface. A blurred background of a stylishly decorated room with a single potted plant adds depth and context to the scene.
National council, NCPG, can no longer run gambling addiction hotline
Sophie Atkinson
New York
Bally’s Bronx casino bid approved after extensive saga
Jacob Woodward
Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.
Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access
Sophie Atkinson
NBCUniversal and DraftKings logos on white background
NBCUniversal and DraftKings pen new sports sponsorship deal
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a close-up view of a modern casino slot machine screen. The screen displays the vibrant words "JACKPOT" in a bold, neon-green font against a black background, with pulsating light effects around the text. The machine's brushed-metal casing reflects the ambient light, and the surrounding area is blurred with hints of plush velvet seating and dimmed, atmospheric lighting. The overall effect creates a sense of excitement and anticipation, typical of a bustling casino environment.
Gambling

Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state
Sophie Atkinson35 minutes

Two major jackpots have been won in a seven-day span, with more than $1.1 million having been awarded between two people in the same state. The first win came on...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software