Sportsbook Thrillzz sued in San Diego court for breaching Penal Code

The online sportsbook Thrillzz has been subject to legal action in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

Presiding Judge Karen S. Crawford heard the case, which revolves around the company allegedly breaching multiple provisions of the California Penal Code as an illegal betting operator.

Thrillzz sued in a California court

The news was broadcast by betting market analyst Daniel Wallach, who has previously highlighted cases that are of national interest via X and his other social media channels.

Wallach stated that the complaint aimed at Thrillzz was “Co-authored by 7 law firms,” which were represented by Jared Rahmani and Gurgen Galstyan (the plaintiff).

According to the complaint from the plaintiff, Thrillzz has breached California Penal Code Section 337, which criminalizes the activities of operators that supply gambling offerings to customers.

Section 337 has two specific sub-sections that relate to the argument and the allegations that Thrillzz’s “Gambling Websites and Sweepstakes Sportsbook contests” have breached.

Section (a)(4) prohibits recording or registering any bet or wager upon the result of a trial, contest, or purported contest of skill, speed, endurance, or upon uncertain events.

Thrillzz is accused of breaching this through “recording/accepting bets” through its sweepstakes contests in the Sunshine State.

The second section that plaintiffs have brought to the attention of the presiding judge is (a)(6), which prohibits offering or accepting any bet or wager on those same kinds of contests or uncertain events inside the state.

The argument against Thrills, in relation to the second subsection, is that the company conducted events in California without the necessary authorization.

Although both allegations appear to be a repetition of similar rules, they have a significant potential impact on betting in the state in the wake of Assembly Bill 831 (AB 831).

Sweepstakes operators urge Governor Newsom to veto AB 831

Thrillzz, and other sweepstakes operators have been running on borrowed time if the path of legislation in California is to be believed.

We have extensively covered the news of AB 831’s trajectory through the state’s legal system on a path to render sweepstakes and similar enterprises outlawed practices.

The progression of the bill to Governor Newsom’s desk has led to vocal opposition camps urging the high-ranking officer to veto the bill due to the financial loss the state would face.

Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of SGLA, for example, said of AB 831’s passing, “We implore Governor Newsom to veto this bill and instead open the door for online social games to support economically disadvantaged tribal nations and the state’s economy while positioning California as a leader in next-generation gaming technology.”

If Thrillzz falls foul of the Californian Penal Code, then this would be one more loss for sweepstakes providers operating within state lines and a significant warning to other operators who may be offering the same gambling services.

