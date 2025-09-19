SGLA urges California Governor Newsom to veto AB 831

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) has urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the decision to pass Assembly Bill 831 (AB 831).

A vocal critic of AB 831, the SGLA has published a statement urging the senior figure to reconsider the decision that has effectively banned online social games connected to sweepstakes casinos in California.

SGLA urges Governor Newsom to rethink AB 831

Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of SGLA, said of AB 831’s passing, “This bill would worsen economic disparities among California tribes, put California to the back of the line in terms of digital innovation in this space, and take away a popular form of entertainment for residents.”

The SGLA remains in complete opposition to the bill, citing a potential loss of $1 billion to the Californian economy, as indicated by market research conducted in August 2025 by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

🚫 California’s AB 831 is misguided. 💬⁰ “It is outrageous that lawmakers are prioritizing a bill to ban online social games…this is not what I want my representatives to focus on.” – Stephanie M., Santa Cruz (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6RrUjWwLJK — Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) (@SGLeadership) August 15, 2025

This would also, warned the SGLA, leave the 1,191 jobs in this industry in limbo, alongside the $208 million in household earnings, through ripple effects in the supply chain.

AB 831’s journey

We have extensively covered the journey of AB 831 from its inception to the numerous oppositions within the Sunshine State.

The bill had been approved in early 2025. It was then shelved to accommodate specific tweaks before being revived in June 2025 by Assembly member Avelino Valencia, with initial support from the California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA).

Following the fine-tuning of the bill, sweepstakes casinos and sweepstakes would face the incoming wrath of California lawmakers. The California Public Safety Committee approved the bill after the legislation was agreed upon, prompting the bill to move on to the next part of the approval process.

The SGLA remained in open opposition to the bill, stating that its passing could lead to criminal liability for businesses that would lose income.

Three California Tribes, the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians, the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, and the Big Lagoon Rancheria, would also add their opposition to AB 831.

Buffey W. Bourassa, Secretary of the Sherwood Valley Rancheria Tribe, wrote his own letter to the committee presiding over the bill.

Bourassa said they (Sherwood Valley), “respectfully oppose AB 831. This bill lacks the alleged unanimous support among California tribes, has advanced without meaningful consultation of broader tribal interests, and threatens our inherent right to create legitimate revenue streams to support our people.”

Bill nears closer to completion

Major players in the iGaming scene, such as Evolution and Pragmatic Play, began to pull out of the California market after the City of Los Angeles filed a civil enforcement action.

Breaking: Pragmatic Play is actually pulling its games from all sweepstakes casino operations in the US. It has become the first major provider to exit the controversial sweepstakes casino vertical amid regulatory pushback and lobbying from traditional gaming interests. — Zak Akoo (@ThomasAkoo) September 2, 2025

Critics and observers were looking at the end of the line for the lucrative sweepstakes casino scene after AB 831 was further fine-tuned with the intent to ban online sweepstakes casinos.

The updated text read, “(a) It is unlawful for any person or entity to operate, conduct, or offer an online sweepstakes game in this state.” With the revisions complete, the bill moved on to the last stretch of Senate approval and then the pen of the Californian Governor Newsom.

With the bill now in the limelight, the SGLA has committed to working with Newsom to make its point heard.

Duncan concluded, “We implore Governor Newsom to veto this bill and instead open the door for online social games to support economically disadvantaged tribal nations and the state’s economy while positioning California as a leader in next-generation gaming technology.”

