Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home SGLA warns of criminal liability for businesses if Bill 831 passes

SGLA warns of criminal liability for businesses if Bill 831 passes

A pen and piece of paper in a court room environment. SGLA warns of criminal liability for businesses if Bill 831 passes

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) has fired another warning in the direction of California businesses that could be at risk of criminal liability if Bill 831 passes.

The watchdog has been vocal about the pitfalls a business could bring upon themselves for promotion or the operation of games like sweepstakes in light of the legislative push.

SGLA warns of criminal backlash of sweepstakes bill

As we reported, Bill 831 has been a political hotbed of opinion, with the SGLA at the heart of the comment in supporting the Social and Promotional Games Association (SPGA) in their criticism of the Bill.

Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) Executive Director and former Congressman Jeff Duncan has been vocal about his opposition to the bill. He said, “This rushed proposal not only cuts Californians off from the free-to-play games they enjoy and a potential revenue stream for the state, but it also threatens to criminalize the businesses that drive California’s economy,

The bill will be progressing to its second round of legislative hearings (15 July 2025). It could bring a blanket ban on any legalized gambling in the form of sweepstakes, as well as an entity’s ability to host or incentivize promotional offers.

The SGLA has a dedicated website that allows concerned parties in California to add their weight by logging complaints akin to a petition against the legislation’s passing.

In a recent press release seen by ReadWrite, the SGLA also forewarned that the “proposed legislation would criminalize routine business services across tech, finance, and media sectors.”

SGLA highlights key issues with Bill 831

This release included key criticisms of the legislation for impractical monitoring requirements, unfair criminal liability, and a lack of clear standards, according to the SGLA.

In a letter opposing Assembly Bill 831, the Executive Director of the American Transaction Processors Coalition, H. West Richards, said:

“A blanket prohibition on online sweepstakes would have far-reaching and unintended consequences – stifling innovation, undermining lawful business models, and reducing customer access.”

The SGLA and the SPGA aren’t the only complaining parties in the Sunshine State, as notable other entities such as the ACLU California Action, American Transaction Processors Coalition, Association of National Advertisers and Californians United for a Responsible Budget are all in open opposition.

“We urge California lawmakers to take California businesses out of the crosshairs by making AB831 a two-year bill, allowing for a more thoughtful, consultative and collaborative process,” Congressman Duncan concluded.

Featured image: Pixlr AI-generated. 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

California sweepstakes casinos face ban under AB 831 bill - what you need to know. Illustration of a sweepstakes ticket overlaid on a cityscape with palm trees and tall buildings in the background, suggesting a focus on sweepstakes or gaming in Los Angeles.
California sweepstakes casinos face ban under AB 831 bill – what you need to know
Suswati Basu
SGLA adds own salvo against California’s sweepstakes casino ban
Joel Loynds
AI powered image showing the logos of BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy / BetMGM has partnered with Marriott International to launch an exciting sweepstakes for NFL fans. 
BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy present “once in a lifetime” draft party
Graeme Hanna
A vista of the early evening California skyline. California tribal leaders push to ban sweepstakes casinos as enforcement looms statewide
California tribal leaders push to ban sweepstakes casinos as enforcement looms statewide
Suswati Basu
New Jersey one signature away from banning sweepstakes casinos. Man bets on his phone, next to image of New York
New Jersey one signature away from banning sweepstakes casinos
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
Betting

DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna1 hour

DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange.  After the betting giant submitted and then pulled an application to register ‘DraftKings Predict’ with the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.