Evolution and Pragmatic Play shut down content on Stake in California

The major iGaming content providers Evolution and Pragmatic Play have pulled their content from Stake.us for users in California after a civil enforcement filed by the City of Los Angeles on August 29.

Led by the City Attorney, Hydee Feldstein Soto, the lawsuit alleges that Stake is essentially an illegal online gambling service, hidden as a “social casino”, which violates various laws in the Golden State. 

Beyond law breaches on gambling, unfair competition, and false advertising, the lawsuit further claims that Stake’s dual currency system of gold coins and sweepstakes coins replicates real money gambling.

Crucially, the legal action names Evolution (including its NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, and Nolimit City subsidiaries), Pragmatic Play, and Hacksaw Gaming as accomplices for knowingly licensing games to an unlicensed operator. 

As a direct response, Evolution and Pragmatic Play immediately shut down their content on Stake in California to mitigate legal risks as well as for reputational reasons. 

Assembly Bill 831 awaits full Senate vote

Pragmatic did not stop at the California jurisdiction, as the company announced a full exit from the United States sweepstakes market, citing “regulatory developments and evolving legislation”, signaling a potential shift closer to regulated iGaming markets.

This comes at a time when California’s Assembly Bill 831 is advancing, with the proposed legislation set to enforce a full ban on sweepstakes casinos and to unleash criminal penalties on suppliers providing content for their operations. 

This is an ongoing situation that major players like Evolution and Pragmatic Play are monitoring, with AB831 awaiting a full Senate vote after clearing the Senate Appropriations Committee

Stake.us has refuted the allegations by insisting its sweepstakes operation complies with all existing laws and said it will defend its position.

Last week, a third California Tribe declared its open opposition to Assembly Bill 831, following the trend of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation and the Big Lagoon Rancheria

The communities have argued that AB831 lacks unanimous support among California tribes, which has advanced without “meaningful consultation of broader tribal interests, and threatens our inherent right to create legitimate revenue streams to support our people.”

ReadWrite has approached Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Stake US for further comment.

Image credit: Stake

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

