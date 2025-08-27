Home Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban

Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban

Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban. California State Capitol

The second California tribe has come out against a ‘broad and blanket’ ban on sweepstakes games.

Hot on the heels of the business arm of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation voicing opposition to California’s Assembly Bill 831, another California tribe, Virgil Moorehead, Tribal Chairperson of Big Lagoon Rancheria, has also written to the committee in charge of the bill to request that they pause consideration of AB 831 to “allow additional time for meaningful tribal consultation and consideration of this critical issue”.

The letter highlights that the bill has changed drastically since it first came to the California Senate in June. Moorehead argues that its changes have transformed it from a technical move into “a broad and blanket prohibition of various types of online gaming.” Although the majority of Californian tribes appear to support the bill, Moorehead represents the second to voice opposition.

“AB 831 was advanced in the Senate without the meaningful, government-togovernment consultation that is owed to all California tribes under both federal and state policy commitments,” he writes.

“This approach undermines California’s stated commitments to tribal consultation and erodes trust between California and its tribal governments.”

Moorehead takes issue with several points of AB 831

In particular, he argues that the broad terminology of who the bill affects would affect tribes, which is against federal law. In addition, by locking tribes out of digital gambling pursuits, the bill will affect the earning potential, especially for smaller tribes that don’t operate large casinos. Moorehead calls on the committee to consider meaningful alternatives that take these concerns into account.

This comes as time is starting to run out for opposition for the bill, following a series of unanimous votes throughout the summer. While it has the backing of some other Californian tribes, the bill remains in the suspense file until it can be looked over by the correct committee.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

DraftKings launches month-long responsible gambling campaign following lawsuit. Logo with text promoting responsible gaming. The central text reads 'RESPONSIBLE GAMING' in bold white letters. A circular border around it contains the phrases 'IT'S MORE FUN' at the top and 'WHEN IT'S FOR FUN' at the bottom
Gambling

DraftKings launches month-long responsible gambling campaign following lawsuit
Rachael Davies20 minutes

DraftKings embarks on month-long responsible gambling campaign for Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM). Sportsbook operator DraftKings is running a month-long campaign as part of Responsible Gaming Education Month in September. That...

