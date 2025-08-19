Home California tribe joins sweepstakes battle, opposing AB 831 restrictions

California tribe joins sweepstakes battle, opposing AB 831 restrictions

A business arm of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, Kletsel Economic Development Authority (KEDA), has joined the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) in its push back of California’s Assembly Bill 831. Much like the SGLA, KEDA believes that the bill is too overreaching in terms of its language right now.

AB 831 was originally introduced and withdrawn before being taken over by Avelino Valencia and repurposed to take on sweepstakes casinos. This new style of casino often goes unregulated and is provided by offshore platforms. Its methods of emulating gambling through its games are just one of the points the bill intends to put an end to.

However, bodies like the SGLA claim through research that the sweepstakes industry brings in $1 billion per year to California alone. The argument this time around, since joining forces with KEDA, is that smaller tribes could benefit from social gaming like sweepstakes platforms.

California sweepstakes bill could have detrimental effects on tribe communities

The press release mentions that this could have of massive impact on “geographically isolated tribes”. It’s proposed that the cash made could be invested in “healthcare, education, housing, food security, and social programs” for those afflicted. KEDA states that “nearly 1 in 3” Californian tribe members are below the poverty line.

However, coincidentally, at the same time, social platform operator VGW partnered with KEDA to work together on a new sweepstakes and social casino. Obviously, VGW also opposes AB 831.

Those against the bill will have a tough fight ahead, as it is continuously being pushed through the House almost unanimously. On August 18, it passed with 7 ayes to 0 noes. As it’s potentially going to have a big impact on the Californian economy, it is now in the suspense file, where it’ll remain until looked over by the correct committee.

AB 831 is currently backed by other California-based tribes, who want to rid the state of sweepstakes casinos.

Featured image: Social Gaming Leadership Alliance / Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

