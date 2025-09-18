Home Arizona warns licensed operators against offering prediction markets

Arizona warns licensed operators against offering prediction markets

Monument Valley, Arizona / The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has sent communications to approved sportsbooks in the state warning them that offering prediction markets outside of Arizona could put their license at risk.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has sent communications to approved sportsbooks in the state warning them that offering prediction markets outside of Arizona could put their license at risk.

In the letter signed off by ADG director Jackie Johnson, operators were advised that offering event contracts or even partnering with such platforms to enable the activity “outside the framework of state gambling laws” could result in serious enforcement.

The ADG has taken this step to advise operators of potential violations after cease and desist letters were issued to prediction market providers Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com

As initially reported by Dustin Gouker, offering any prediction markets across the United States would not be looked upon favorably in the Grand Canyon State. That is the suggestion from the ADG directive, almost acting as a pre-emptive strike on operators. 

It comes soon after Underdog (a fledgling, registered fantasy sports operator in Arizona) opened with sports contracts in 16 U.S. states as a “tech provider” for Crypto.com 

Crucially, Arizona is not one of the 16 jurisdictions. 

Beyond this, no other regulated sportsbook provider or fantasy sports operator has launched a prediction market offering in the state, which is one of the largest state-regulated sectors across all of the U.S. 

FanDuel has entered into a partnership with CME Group for prediction services, but the arrangement will only apply to financial markets. 

Duty to uphold the integrity of gaming in Arizona

The development is an interesting one, with Arizona seemingly following the lead of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which warned about providing sports event contracts without licensing approval, but this fresh action goes further.

“Even if the licensee is not associated directly with the offering or sale of event contracts to persons in Arizona, its relationship with other persons or entities and conduct in other jurisdictions remains at issue,” stated Johnson in the letter.

He went on to stress that, “All of us have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of gaming in Arizona.

“Neither the citizens of this state nor your gaming operations are, in the long run, served by illegal, unlicensed and/or unregulated gambling.”

The ADG director is on the record for criticising the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for failing to take adequate action against prediction markets for offering sports event contracts.

Image credit: FlorianSchneider/Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

In Surrey, British Columbia, a man is alleged to have used money obtained from investors to fund a significant gambling spree. External shot of BC Securities Commission building with sign
BCSC alleges investment fraud to fund gambling spree
Graeme Hanna
Evening skyline of Manhattan, can see the skyscrapers along the river. Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected
Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected
Sophie Atkinson
Minnesota woman has been sentenced after embezzling .7M to fund gambling. Destiny McKayla Combs, 37, was given 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.
Minnesota woman sentenced after $2.7M embezzlement scheme to fund gambling
Sophie Atkinson
The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has made a request for more illicit online gambling sites to be blocked, after investigations showed they were violating the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.
ACMA makes further request to block illicit gambling platforms
Graeme Hanna
ny fire fighters find gambling den
NY fire department finds an illegal gambling den during an inspection
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Pamela Hackenburg, a former secretary and treasurer for Gregg Township in Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to prison time for the embezzlement of more than 0,000 from the local authority. 
Technology

Pamela Hackenburg, Pennsylvania gambling addict, sentenced for $532k local authority fraud
Graeme Hanna7 hours

Pamela Hackenburg, a former secretary and treasurer for Gregg Township in Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to prison time for the embezzlement of more than $500,000 from the local authority.  The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software