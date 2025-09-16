Home Sleeper accuses CFTC of “illegal delay” to prediction markets application

Sleeper accuses CFTC of “illegal delay” to prediction markets application

Sleeper Markets LLC, the entity operator of the popular fantasy sports app Sleeper, has publicly accused the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of an “illegal delay” on its application to register as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).

Sleeper Markets LLC, the entity operator of the popular fantasy sports app Sleeper, has publicly accused the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of an “illegal delay” on its application to register as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).

This registration is an essential regulatory requirement for Sleeper to legally facilitate customer trades, including prediction markets tied to sports betting and other events. 

The current Trump regime has been more receptive to prediction markets, as evidenced by the relaunch of PredictIt in the United States, with it being a fully-fledged and approved platform.

As for Sleeper, which has millions of users on its daily fantasy sports platform, it wants to expand into regulated prediction markets across sports, elections, and even the weather.

To do this, it must register as an FCM with the CFTC and become a member of the National Futures Association (NFA), the self-regulatory body for the derivatives industry. 

FCMs act as the middleman, handling customer orders, margins, and clearing for futures contracts.

Sleeper submitted its FCM application in early 2025, and after review in August, it appeared the statutory and regulatory requirements had been met.

CFTC thought otherwise, and staff intervened at the 11th hour, apparently instructing the NFA to withhold approval pending a further review. The reasons for this have been vague, with no clear explanation provided. 

As a result, Sleeper’s attorneys at the law firm, Milbank, issued a scathing letter to the CFTC’s Office of the Inspector General, citing the delay as a blatant violation of federal law. 

Sleeper calls out CFTC for “violating the law”

As part of the letter, titled “Abuse, Mismanagement, and Waste by the CFTC under its Acting Chairman and Sole Commissioner,” the claims include:

  • The CFTC’s hold lacks any legal basis, as the CEA mandates automatic registration upon NFA approval unless there’s evidence of fitness issues.
  • The delay stems from “unspecified concerns” about event contracts on unaffiliated Designated Contract Markets (DCMs).
  • Acting Chairman and sole Commissioner Kristin Johnson is aware of or directing the misconduct, potentially as part of broader CFTC efforts to scrutinize prediction markets amid ongoing litigation.

This action against Sleeper doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, given recent moves from the CFTC against prediction markets. Some of these have been very aggressive, like when the Commission sued Kalshi over election betting contracts.

The next step in this case will be an interesting one, with the CFTC yet to respond publicly.

As previously suggests, the Trump administration has been acting favorably toward the prediction markets, and it shows that we are still some way off from the absence of regulatory bottlenecks right across the sector.

Image credit: SleeperMarkets

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Flag of the Philippines on display in Manila / In a heated Philippines Senate hearing on Tuesday, the Committee on Games and Amusement issued a show-cause order against Meta for failing to send representatives to a critical inquiry into the rise of illegal online gambling on social media platforms. 
Philippines Senate warns Meta after gambling inquiry no-show
Graeme Hanna
A Louisiana chiropractor was sentenced to seven years in prison due to an elaborate fraud scheme involving the manipulation of health care and insurance systems. 
Louisiana chiropractor used $2.3M healthcare and insurance fraud to fund gambling habit
Graeme Hanna
Blue background with 'BEEEEEEEEEEEETAlert' written in white writing in the centre. IBJR launches tool that checks in seconds whether betting is regulated
IBJR launches tool that checks in seconds whether betting site is regulated
Sophie Atkinson
Grey background, with an oen laptop and mobile phone visible with TheLotter website on them.
TheLotter goes live with new site in Arizona, with more states to follow
Sophie Atkinson
Entain has unveiled a range of new features as part of its ‘product innovation strategy’ to enhance its betting offerings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Decorative image of a person holding up a phone in front of blurred image of a stadium pitch.
Entain details new sportsbook features to enhance customer experience
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Flag of the Philippines on display in Manila / In a heated Philippines Senate hearing on Tuesday, the Committee on Games and Amusement issued a show-cause order against Meta for failing to send representatives to a critical inquiry into the rise of illegal online gambling on social media platforms. 
Gambling

Philippines Senate warns Meta after gambling inquiry no-show
Graeme Hanna4 hours

In a heated Philippines Senate hearing on Tuesday, the Committee on Games and Amusement issued a show-cause order against Meta for failing to send representatives to a critical inquiry into...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software