Arizona Department of Gaming issues $1.3M sweepstake ban order

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has issued a cease-and-desist order to a sweepstakes provider in the state.

The company in question, Raffall, has some complicated red tape, including a base of operations in the United Kingdom and a partner based in the state that helps operate a separate website, winthisazhome.com.

The release from the ADG highlights the action issued to the three parties, and urges them to stop all activity in the state surrounding sweepstake operations.

Arizona issues ban on $1.3M dream home sweepstake

The ADG investigation found that a key mechanism of the operation revolved around the sales volume of sweepstakes tickets. This was reportedly a massive factor in the awarding of prizes to consumers, including a $1.3 million dream home.

However, the gambling arbiter found that under Arizona state law, this process of profiteering from ticket sales and the manner in which they were promoted constituted an example of illegal gambling operation and activity.

Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming, Jackie Johnson, said, “Illegal gambling can take many forms, and it does not matter if it is labeled a sweepstakes, raffle, giveaway, or drawing.”

Raffall’s activity is deemed illegal in Arizona

Under Arizona law, sweepstakes aren’t a recognized form of legalized gambling, with the only raffles conducted within state lines being very specific to certain entities like charitable and tax-exempt organizations.

Personal profit is also prohibited in the running of these legalized and approved forms of gambling in the Sunset State. Raffall’s sweepstakes gambling activity is available to those under the age of 21, which is also a major breach of state gambling law.

“Unregulated operations put Arizonans at risk because there is no oversight, and therefore no accountability or safeguards in place,” continued Johnson on the actions of Raffall.

The ADG has been stern in its summation of Raffall’s wrongdoing citing “foreign-based platforms, such as Raffall, do not adhere to Arizona or U.S. gambling laws, leaving consumers without essential protections.”

The gambling overseer also stated that there could be “potential” further felony charges aimed at Raffall, including promotion of gambling, illegal control of an enterprise, and money laundering.

ADG zero tolerance toward illegitimate gambling

Across 2025, the ADG has demonstrated a strong commitment to rooting out activity in the state that it deems illegal under Arizona laws. As we reported, the regulator posted to social media in June 2025 on multiple cease-and-desist orders issued to gambling operators in breach.

The following month (August 2025), the ADG issued another four entities, Fliff Online Gambling, Thrillzz Mobile Gambling, BettySweeps Casino, and Pulsz Casino, with the same orders to cease their operations.

The ADG said, “The active operations of these companies and online websites in Arizona are alleged to be felony criminal enterprises, and each operator has been directed to desist from any future illegal gambling operations or activities of any type in Arizona.”

