Home Romance fraudster who stole $1.2M to fund a gambling habit jailed

Romance fraudster who stole $1.2M to fund a gambling habit jailed

Snaresbrook Crown Court from a south view. Builder ordered to repay $255K after using company assets to fund gambling. Romance fraudster Nigel Baker now jailed for stealing £900,000 to fund his gambling habit

A romance fraudster has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence after being found guilty of defrauding multiple partners of more than £900,000 ($1.2 million) to fund a gambling habit.

Nigel James Baker, 56, was convicted of multiple counts of fraud by false representation at Snaresbrook Crown Court in a case involving five women.

According to court reporting, Baker shocked victims and their families by muttering “Merry Christmas” from the dock as custody officers led him away following sentencing.

Romance fraudster jailed

The sentence was handed down by His Honour Judge Charles Falk, who said Baker had deliberately manipulated and preyed on his victims over a sustained period.

The court heard that Baker targeted women via dating apps, including Plenty of Fish, presenting himself as a successful businessman while persuading victims to hand over large sums of money, leaving them feeling betrayed and vulnerable.

Judge Falk described Baker as a “complete charlatan” who “mercilessly and cynically exploited the trust of his victims” for financial gain.

Prosecutors told the court that Baker instructed some victims to take out loans of up to £200,000, falsely assuring them there was no risk of losing the money. He also misrepresented the use of funds, claiming the money was being traded on financial markets rather than gambled.

Baker given record sentence for fraud

During the proceedings, the court heard that Baker’s self-portrayal as a wealthy and successful businessman was a calculated ruse designed to ensnare victims. Prosecutors described his conduct as sustained and calculated offending carried out over several years.

Victims were manipulated into handing over hundreds of thousands of pounds, much of which was lost through frequent gambling. In one instance, Baker allegedly told a victim that a criminal gang would kill him unless a £50,000 payment were sent.

According to Metro reporting, one gambling account linked to Baker was found to be more than £4 million down.

Judge Falk told Baker:

“You portrayed yourself as a successful businessman with healthy prospects, looking for a special woman to comfort you and become your partner. You promised each woman either marriage or permanent partnership and a shared rosy future.”

Victim statements included testimony from a former police officer, who said: “He is a dangerous predator who has no morals or regard for anyone. The realisation has left me feeling violated in a way that is difficult to put into words. The knowledge that he touched me makes my skin crawl.”

Judge Falk sentenced Baker, from Romford, Essex, to 17 years’ imprisonment, a term believed to be among the longest ever imposed in a UK romance-fraud case.

Featured image: Cassianto via WikiCommons / CC BY-SA 4.0

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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