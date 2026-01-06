A new report, looking at the British public’s attitudes towards the gambling sector, shows that tougher regulation would carry strong support.

The findings come from the ‘Ending a Losing Streak’ report from the thinktank More In Common and Coalition to End Gambling Ads which looks at how Britons gamble and their changing attitudes towards the industry.

CEGA-commissioned polling shows the majority of the public is strongly behind curbs on gambling advertising. This is the year the government can make it happen. Read the full report: https://t.co/MccjDSCNaChttps://t.co/mWszYXAAjm pic.twitter.com/csg9ncAVlp — Coalition to End Gambling Ads (@EndGamblingAds) January 1, 2026

As the industry has boomed globally, almost two-thirds (63%) of Britons say they now see more gambling advertising on TV in recent years, with the same number saying they see more online adverts for gambling and more gambling advertising as sports team sponsors. The visibility of the industry across towns, communities, and clubs has been noticed too.

68% of Britons say that under-18s shouldn’t see gambling advertising at all, research finds

The advertising of gambling has been noted by the respondents, with two-thirds of Britons (68%) saying that under-18s shouldn’t see gambling advertising at all.

Only 8% of regular gamblers say gambling can have a 'very negative' effect on people compared to 52% of people who have never gambled. Why should gamblers care about what people who have never gambled think about our pastime?https://t.co/Vj6uP8i9xi pic.twitter.com/31TfIMuq5c — Chris Fawcett (@chrisgambler247) January 2, 2026

“From two-thirds of Reform voters to three-quarters of Green voters, across the political spectrum there is a consensus that it is unacceptable for gambling advertising to be shown to children. Some Britons go further and see any activity as a ‘gateway’, as although under-18s cannot yet gamble legally, it creates an interest in an industry which then sucks them in,” the report states.

As for gambling, more than two in five of the respondents say they gamble either sometimes or regularly, with the National Lottery being the most popular form. Online sports betting is increasingly popular too, with 38% saying they put money on football or horse races at least once a week.

While these are the more common forms of gambling, 55% of Britons say that lottery tickets and scratchcards should also be kept out of the sight of young people and treated like cigarettes, where they are kept hidden at the checkout counters.

“Zooming out from gambling, More in Common’s research finds Britons increasingly feel as though the government does not care about them or have the ability to make their lives better. Gambling is another piece of that puzzle, which makes British citizens feel that politicians aren’t grasping the big issues ordinary people face.”

The topic of gambling has been a controversial one in the United Kingdom over the last few months, with the latest budget bringing in some changes for the sector. There could be more to come too, with it being a consistent topic in the local press.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram